World
VIDEO: Man throws eggs at British royals in explosive incident
In an explosive incident, a man has thrown eggs at British King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. The 23 year old egg thrower hurled the eggs at the royal couple during their visit to the northern city of York yesterday.
A video of the incident shows eggs landing close to King Charles as he shakes hands with city leaders at a welcoming ceremony. The egg thrower is said to have yelled that the country was built on the blood of slavery.
After throwing the eggs, the crowd quickly shouted at the man, condemning him for his act. People screamed “Shame on you” and “God save the king”.
Video footage then shows a crowd of police officers holding the egg thrower on the ground. The police then carry the man away through the packed crowd.
After the eggs were thrown, Charles and Camilla appeared to have kept calm. The two continued on with the welcoming ceremony.
The egg thrower has been confirmed to be a student at University of York. The university said it was “appalled” at the images, and would review the incident in line with its misconduct procedures, The York Press reported.
There have been some major controversies in the dialogue around the British royal family in the past year. This includes a discussion of the monarchy’s history of colonialism, and rumours of racism.
Much of the conversation was instigated by an exclusive Oprah interview with Prince Charles and Meghan Markle. In the interview, Markle alleged that a member of the royal family had expressed concerns over how dark her child’s skin might be.
The things that the egg thrower reportedly shouted at Charles and Camilla appear to be part of the recent explosion of controversy around the British royal family.
