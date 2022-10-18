King Charles III’s favourite uncle accused of raping a boy

News broke yesterday of yet another historic sex case that will rock the House of Windsor only weeks after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died – King Charles III‘s favourite uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, has been accused of raping a young boy in the 1970s .

Legal proceedings have been entered in Northern Ireland against Lord Mountbatten alleging he sexually abused a boy at a notorious Belfast children’s home in the 1970s.

A former resident of the Kincora home, Arthur Smyth, has waived anonymity to make the allegations against the earl, a great uncle of King Charles III.

A Belfast court this week will hear allegations that Mountbatten abused Smyth as an 11 year old in the 1970s.

Smyth revealed that the trauma of being raped by Mountbatten almost forced him to end his life, later revealing he rode his pushbike into oncoming traffic.

The Sunday Life newspaper reported that William McGrath, Joseph Mains, and Raymond Semple, the three men who ran Kincora children’s home, were convicted of child abuse in December 1981.

McGrath and Mains reportedly provided children to the Anglo-Irish pedophile ring, now known as the Anglo-Irish Vice Ring.

These two men allegedly provided children not only to Mountbatten but also to British art historian and Soviet spy, Sir Anthony Blunt, and Sir Samuel Knox Cunningham, who served as Private Secretary to former UK Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

Mountbatten allegedly seduced his victims using brandy and lemonade.

A young Prince Charles with Lord Mountbatten

British historian Andrew Lownie wrote the biography of Louis Mountbatten and Edwina Mountbatten. In his book, The Mountbattens: Their Lives & Loves, Lownie pointed out that two boys named ‘Sean’ and ‘Amal’ – the latter a Sri Lankan – were abused by Mountbatten inside the Classiebawn, a mock Baronial castle in Sligo.

Smyth’s solicitor, Kevin Winters, said the allegations would form part of a civil action against state bodies responsible for the care of children in Kincora.

Winters said…

“He (Smyth) alleges to have been abused twice as an 11-year-old by the deceased royal. It’s the first time that someone has stepped forward to take allegations against Lord Mountbatten into a court.

“That decision hasn’t been taken lightly. He understands only too well that it will be a deeply unpopular case with many people coming as it does within weeks of the passing of the queen.”

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, aged 96.

Arthur Smyth

Smyth, who now lives in Australia, told the Sunday Life Newspaper that he had been abused by Mountbatten in 1977 but only realised who he was two years later from news reports after his murder by the IRA.

Mountbatten was killed along with three others when the IRA detonated a bomb on his boat in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, in 1979.

The Kincora home opened on Belfast’s Upper Newtownards Road, close to Stormont’s Parliament Buildings, in May 1958, and closed in October 1980 after a sex abuse scandal.

The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry found that 39 boys were abused at Kincora and in 1981 three men were jailed for abusing 11 boys.

However, it found no evidence that security agencies were complicit in the abuse.

In a recent report by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, Marie Anderson said that complaints from some former residents about the failure of police to investigate allegations of sexual abuse at Kincora were “legitimate and justified.”

Royal biographer Omid Scobie tweeted on Sunday…

“Though allegations have long circulated, this is the first time accusations of pedophile abuse against Lord Mountbatten—King Charles’ great-uncle—will be aired in court.”

The allegations come hot on the heels of another UK royal family scandal. US-Australian campaigner, Virginia Giuffre said she was sex-trafficked to Prince Andrew by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2014. Andrew denied any wrongdoing but settled out of court for 12 million pounds in February last year.

Lord Louis Mountbatten was the last Viceroy of India in the final phases of British colonial rule and also served as the first and last Governor General of India.