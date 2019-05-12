US-China trade tensions reverberate around the world | The Thaiger

World
US-China trade tensions reverberate around the world
New global diplomatic and economic fault lines are appearing, with new and untested consequences emerging. ‘Volatile’ does’t even start to describe the current situation.
US President Donald Trump’s combative stance, made clear with a new round of import tariffs imposed, continues to upend decades of trade diplomacy and cautious negotiations as he tries to coax China to change their trading tactics.
Brahma Chellaney of the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi was quoted by AFP saying… “A paradigm shift in America’s China policy is under way, with major implications for the world’s most important bilateral relationship and, more importantly, for global security.”
The rattles are already reverberating around the world’s stock markets.
“The market is pricing trade tensions but not a trade war,” says the Bank of America economist Ethan Harris.
“Importantly, the markets could view brinkmanship as similar to a trade war in the short run. By contrast, we think the rates market is already factoring in continuing brinkmanship which could continue for weeks.”
Bloomberg reports that China’s yuan, Thailand’s baht and the Philippine peso are the most at risk currencies in a trade war.
The fallout will have profound implications for the rest of the world, particularly European and Asian markets, trying to engage with two completely opposite trade world views.
At this stage President Trump’s ham-fisted tactics haven’t had any major negative consequences for the US economy, but the fallout from the escalating US and China trade rivalry is starting to be felt worldwide.
Humiliating the Chinese never works as a tactic, as history has shown, and economic advisors are trying to convince Donald Trump to tone down his rhetoric or remain at risk of a long-term trade tensions where the US is unlikely to end up with much advantage, let alone a ‘win’.
Even if their trade war doesn’t escalate further, there are plenty of other areas for confrontation, such as China’s growing technological might – its ultrafast 5G cellular network is just an example.
China’s Belt and Road Initiative of infrastructure and trade development across Asia and Africa and even into Europe will also keep tensions simmering as the US finds itself increasingly on the sidelines.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Food Scene
Where in the world is the best cuisine?
A review of the world’s top ten cuisines, not surprisingly, has included Thai food. Some of the other choices might shock (like their number one choice) you but to kick off here is the reviewers thoughts on Thai food…
Street eats are a Thai attraction. Flip through a Thai cook book and you’ll be hard pressed to find an ingredient list that doesn’t run a page long.
The combination of so many herbs and spices in each dish produces complex flavors that somehow come together like orchestral music.
Thais fit spicy, sour, salty, sweet, chewy, crunchy and slippery into one dish.With influences from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar and a royal culinary tradition,
Thai cuisine is the best of many worlds. The best part about eating Thai food in Thailand though is the hospitality. Sun, beach, service with a smile and a plastic bag full of som tam – that’s the good life.
Yum
Tom yam kung – a rave party for the mouth. The floral notes of lemongrass, the earthy galangal, freshness of kaffir lime leaves and the heat of the chilies. Massaman curry – a Thai curry with Islamic roots. Topped our list of the world’s 50 most delicious foods. Som tam – the popular green papaya salad is sour, extra spicy, sweet and salty. It’s the best of Thai tastes.
Dumb
Pla som – a fermented fish eaten uncooked is popular in Lawa and reported to be responsible for bile duct cancer.
You can read the rest of the World’s Top Ten Cuisines list HERE.
World
It is a great ‘responsibilty’ to print 46 million bank notes
You had one job…
46 million freshly minted $50 notes have just been printed. They’re a lovely new design but with one minor problem.
There’s a typo, according to the Australian Reserve Bank.
The “new and improved” A$50 banknote was rolled out last year, including new artwork and new technologies.
But the yellow-ish new A$50 note also contains a typo that misspells the word “responsibility”.
The small error occurred on the side with the photo of Edith Cowan (Australia’s first female parliamentarian), in the text of her speech.
“It is a great responsibilty [sic] to be the only woman here, and I want to emphasise the necessity which exists for other women being here,” it says.
On Thursday, an RBA spokeswoman said the bank was “aware of it and the spelling will be corrected at the next print run”.
Australia was the first country to use polymer banknotes, which were invented by the country’s CSIRO and introduced in 1988. Compared with paper notes, polymer has increased durability and security and makes it easier to include features to help those who are vision-impaired.
Entertainment
New Disneyland ‘Star Wars’ park opens May 31
May the forward sales be with you.
Fans have raced to be the first to experience the new Disneyland Star Wars theme park, based on the iconic film series. The park is being opened at the original Disneyland site in Annaheim, California.
The new theme park began accepting requests on Thursday to visit “Galaxy’s Edge” during the first three weeks after the May 31 opening. The $1 billion attraction will feature rides, eateries and a space-themed cantina.
“We are delighted that our guests are as excited as we are about the May 31 opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” Disneyland spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said.
(The Thaiger wonders why they didn’t they have the opening on May the 4th!?)
“We can’t wait for them to visit – and we look forward to delivering a great guest experience both now and after June 23rd, when reservations will no longer be required.”
In anticipation of the huge crowds expected at the opening, Disney has implemented new rules at the park in Anaheim, including size restrictions on strollers and push wagons and eliminating smoking areas.
A similar Star Wars park is also opening at Disney World in Florida at the end of August.
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ‘Seasteaders’ told to pack up and go home
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Bitcoin Seastead backer in battle with Thai authorities
A new Queen for Thailand
The ‘Fun Police’ crackdown on posting ‘lewd’ Songkran pics and video
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Thai customs seize medical cannabis oil at Laos border
Deja vu: Dirty, smelly, blackwater flows into the Andaman Sea, again
“Don’t you know who I am”? Southern judge ridiculed.
Prayut sacks the Lottery board and chief, Army Commander-in-Chief Apirat Kongsompong
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Hat Yai’s annual balloon festival bursts into the skies above Songkhla
We test drove the winner from the Phuket’s best burger competition
US-China trade tensions reverberate around the world
Family-friendly things to do along Pattaya Beach Road (2019)
Now you can ‘Grab’ a hotel as well
French man nabbed on suspicion of operating a taxi
The Thaiger roars into an online-only future
Maya Bay’s closure could be further extended – Dr Thon
Thailand to re-open the export of elephants after a 10 year ban
Cannabis is not a cure-all, doctors warn
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ
Trending
-
Phuket6 hours ago
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
-
Environment3 days ago
“The water is black and horrible” – Pattaya Beach
-
Thailand1 day ago
Cannabis is not a cure-all, doctors warn
-
Environment3 days ago
27 deaths from Dengue fever already this year
-
Food Scene3 days ago
Where in the world is the best cuisine?
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Eleven vehicles damaged in drunk driving incident in Pattaya
-
Environment2 days ago
Massive corals off Rayong start bleaching
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Eight month old baby in ‘walker’ crushed by truck in Samut Prakan