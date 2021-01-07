US Cabinet reportedly considers invoking 25th Amendment to force Trump out of office | The Thaiger

World
US Cabinet reportedly considers invoking 25th Amendment to force Trump out of office
The United States Cabinet members are reportedly discussing whether to invoke the 25th Amendment to force President Donald Trump out of office after a mob of protesters breached the US Capitol Building. It would be the first time in US history that a president was removed from office for a non-health related issue.
Trump spread conspiracy theories after his loss, saying the election was “rigged” and “stolen.” Many say Trump incited the violence at the Capitol yesterday where many vandalised and stole property from the government.
The mob gathered in Washington, DC and stormed the Capitol Building as the House of Representative and Senate were in an unprecedented debate to certify the Electoral College votes naming Joe Biden winner of the 2020 presidential vote. Rioters broke through barricades and pushed security. A woman was shot and killed in the raid.
Now multiple US media outlets have reported that the cabinet members are holding preliminary discussions about whether to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The amendment has only been invoked 3 times to temporarily transfer power: when Ronald Reagan underwent surgery for colon cancer and twice when George W. Bush underwent routine colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007.
SOURCE: Business Insider
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Protests
Protesters call rally in Bangkok to support activists charged over German Embassy petition
Pro-democracy activists have called a protest at Thung Mahamek police station in Bangkok, in a show of solidarity with 13 protesters arrested for delivering a petition to the German Embassy. Last October, members of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group led a march of thousands of people to the German Embassy on Sathorn Road. The protesters’ plan was to submit a petition urging the German government to investigate allegations that His Majesty the King was ruling Thailand from Germany.
13 activists were subsequently taken into custody and have been hit with charges of lèse majesté or violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code. Thailand’s lèse majesté law, which prohibits criticism or defamation of the Monarchy, is considered to be one of the harshest in the world. Those found guilty face up to 15 years’ imprisonment.
Yesterday, protest group The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration posted on its Facebook page, urging those who wanted to support the charged activists to join this morning’s rally.
“Tomorrow, 13 alleged offenders in the German Embassy case are scheduled to meet with the prosecuting attorney at Thung Mahamek police station. We have organised a meeting in front of the station from 10am. If you have no trouble going there, please join us to provide support to the 13 protesters.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
World
Media censorship during the Covid era | VIDEO
Censorship of opinions and comments has become increasingly challenging for publishers and platforms in the time of Covid-19.
No other world health emergency has attracted such enormous coverage, facts, misinformation and outright nonsense.
And the concurrent rise and rise of social media as an information source has helped the spread of important public health information but also the inaccurate, and sometimes dangerous, mis-information.
Censorship on the major media platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube – is not new. These companies regularly remove content that they consider as objectionable, based on their company policies.
This includes hate speech, the glorification of violence, harmful, dangerous and inaccurate content.
This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:
https://link.attribute.to/cc/1791233
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
World
Pro-Trump rioters storm the US Capitol building, stopping the count of Electoral College votes
The heart of United States democracy, the US Capitol Building, was stormed by a mob of unruly pro-Trump protesters. Inside, the House of Representatives and the Senate were in the early stages of an unprecedented debate to certify the Electoral College votes that named Joe Biden as the winner of the Presidential vote held on November 3, 2020.
The protesters pushed through rows of steel barricades that had been used to protect the Capitol Building, early in the Washington DC afternoon. They then assembled on the steps of the building, on both sides, pushed through minimal opposition from Capital Building security, and entered the hallowed corridors of the building.
Security quickly cleared the assembled elected members to safe spaces underneath the building whilst some protesters roamed around the building, entering offices, even sitting in the chair of the House Speaker, as the uncontained disruption continued.
Senator Jeff Merkley sent out a Tweet showing the box containing the actual electoral ballots from the Senate floor. Merkley noted that Senate staff “rescued” the ballots before rioters entered the chamber.
“If our capable floor staff hadn’t grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob.”
People from inside the building described the scenes saying that law enforcement and security “seemed to be outnumbered by the lawless mob”.
Outside, rioters continue to face off with law enforcement, kicking in windows and demanding entry into the building. One woman was shot inside the Capitol by security and has died after being rushed to hospital. A 24 year old man, climbing on scaffolding on the west side of the building, fell more than 10 metres. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Earlier in the day, President Trump addressed an orderly MAGA protest, but continued with his narrative of a “stolen election”, inciting the crowd to continue the fight.
As the storming of the Capitol ensued, members of the Republican Party, and President Trump’s leadership group, urged the President to publicly call upon the protesters to stand down. Initially, he remained silent.
Meanwhile, President Elect Joe Biden made a live appearance calling on the President to “step up”, saying the incident was a “dark moment in the nation’s history.”
“At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times.”
“Let me be very clear, the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect the true America.”
“This is not dissent, its disorder, it’s chaos and it borders on sedition and it must end now.”
An hour later President Donald Trump issued a taped video on his Twitter feed, where he again falsely claimed the election “was stolen from us” and that he won it in a “landslide,” but he did call on protesters at the US Capitol building to “go home now.”
He ended the minute-long speech saying to his supporters… “We love you. You’re very special.”
“We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”
As night fell on the Capitol Building, police moved rioters away from the west entrance shouting, “move back!” Chemical irritants and flash-bangs were used to help dispel the angry mob.
In the wake of the violence police reported that at least 13 people were arrested amid the siege by pro-Trump rioters. The Metropolitan Police Department noted that none of the arrests were of DC resident.
“All were from out of the area.”
The spokesperson said that several officers are being treated for injuries and authorities have confiscated several weapons as riots have unfolded outside the US Capitol.
Facebook condemned the violent riots at the US Capitol on Wednesday, but stopped short of saying President Trump would be blocked from the social media platform. But a video of an earlier speech, egging on the rioters, was removed from the social media platform.
PHOTO: A rioter makes himself at home in one of the member’s offices during the insurgency into the Capitol Building – Getty Images
As the rioters disperse the huddled members are speaking to media and posting on social media their intention to continue the process of validating the Electoral college votes although it is difficult to see that happening any time soon as security will need to fully search lockdown the entire building before proceedings can continue. Later it was revealed that congressional leaders were evacuated from the Capitol complex and taken to Fort McNair, a nearby army base.
Meanwhile, senior Republican members are now urging the 12 dissenting members, who initiated the debate on the Electoral College votes, to pull back from continuing their dissent and the debate, in light of the events that have rocked the citadel of American democracy.
Former US President George W. Bush released a statement condemning the storming of the US Capitol building this afternoon, describing it as “sickening” and “heartbreaking”.
President Trump’s initial homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, just one of many former officials, has condemned the response to the mob chaos.
“This is beyond wrong and illegal. It’s un-American. The President undermined American democracy baselessly for months. As a result, he’s culpable for this siege, and an utter disgrace.”
Huffington Post’s Igor Bobic photographed one of the mobsters sitting in the House chair.
President Trump later defended the actions of the unruly mob who stormed and vandalised the US Capitol.
“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away.”
“Remember this day forever!”
There is no doubt the reverberations of this astonishing day in US politics will be remembered forever.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
US Cabinet reportedly considers invoking 25th Amendment to force Trump out of office
Thai Airways delays take off in 2021 | VIDEO
Bangkok’s Emquartier closes after shopper tests positive for Covid-19
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Men arrested for dumping dead body on the side of a Bangkok road
Buriram reports first Covid-19 case in 9 months
Bangkok Airways delays new flights, changes flight schedule due to Covid-19 outbreak
“Red zone” restrictions tighten, legal action for concealing travel information
Toll booths in Samut Prakan shut down after supervisor tests positive
CCSA Update: 305 new Covid-19 infections and 1 death
Only essential travel to and from 5 coastal “red zone” provinces
No Covid-19 spike in Samut Sakhon, 900 “new” cases is old information – Public Health Ministry
Struggling massage parlours petition government for financial assistance
Protesters call rally in Bangkok to support activists charged over German Embassy petition
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Covid-19 control measures by province
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
Nationwide Emergency Decree extended until the end of February
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
5 coastal provinces in “total lockdown,” no travel in or out
Chon Buri tightens Covid-19 restrictions, including fines for not wearing a mask
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
- Central Thailand1 day ago
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
- Bangkok2 days ago
Covid-19 control measures by province
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
Rasputin
Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 6:32 pm
I don’t think that would be a wise decision, it would be akin to pouring petrol on the flames, the situation needs cooling down, not reigniting.
John
Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 6:53 pm
Your bias is showing.
There is overwhelming evidence of election fraud and theft. I have seen first hand how the Dems commit this fraud every election and nothing is ever done to stop them.
So if you burn cities to the ground and rape and kill Americans than you are a peaceful BLM/Antifa protester.
If you break into the capital building that we the people own to force our so-called elected officials to hear us, then we are a mob.
Why no mention of the murder of a unarmed 14 year air force female veteran by capital police in the capital building?
This is our country and we will do whatever ever it takes get it back. We will not be slaves to neo-marxists zionists.