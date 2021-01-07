Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok’s Emquartier closes after shopper tests positive for Covid-19
One of Bangkok’s swishest shopping centres, Emquartier, adjacent to the Phrom Phong BTS station, has been closed due to the discovery of a Covid-19 infection from one of its customers.
As officials track and trace the infection, they discovered that the shopper had visited a clothing store, a Thai restaurant, a fast food outlet. The shopping centre’s management has decided to act immediately on the matter.
- all the Emquartier staff have been sent home and expected to self-quarantine for 14 days
- staff who had close contact with the infected customer are being sent to hospitals for observation
- Emquartier is now shut down for ‘deep cleaning’ and awaiting further instructions from officials
Shopping centre management have stated that the Centre’s customers can expect strict application of the current Covid-19 preventative measures as outlined by the Thai Public Health Ministry.
SOURCE: Timeout
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Buriram reports first Covid-19 case in 9 months
After going around 9 months without a Covid-19 case, the Isaan province Buriram reported a local coronavirus infection, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The new wave of infections is far exceeding the first with now 5,048 active cases compared to April’s peak of 1,451.
In the new wave of infections, the coronavirus has spread to more than 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces, and now to Buriram, which went 280 days without a case.
The Buriram patient worked delivering food to people who frequented an illegal gambling den in Chon Buri which is a so-called “red zone” and under tight restrictions due to the high number of Covid-19 infections.
Here’s the Buriram patient’s travel timeline:
- December 26 – The woman returned to Buriram from Pattaya. She rode in a private car with 3 relatives.
- December 28 – She brought her father, who was sick, to the Nang Rong district hospital.
- December 29 – The woman went to a market in the Nang Rong municipal area.
- December 30 – She developed symptoms of a headache and a sore throat. Despite feeling ill, the woman attended a funeral in the Chumsaeng sub-district.
- January 2 to 4 – She lost her sense of smell. She went to the district office and had lunch at a restaurant in the Non Dindaeng district.
- January 5 – She went to the hospital for a medical check and tested positive for Covid-19.
Local health officials are advising those who attended the funeral to monitor their health for the next 2 weeks and to continue practicing Covid-19 prevention measures like wearing a face mask and social distancing.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Bangkok Airways delays new flights, changes flight schedule due to Covid-19 outbreak
Due to the ongoing spread of Covid-19, Bangkok Airways has made changes to its flight schedule over the next 2 months and has delayed the introduction (or the re-introduction) of new flight routes. All passenger lounges are also closed until the end of the month. Changes set from now until the end of February include flight reductions and route suspensions…
Flight reductions
• Bangkok to Samui (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Lampang (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Chiang Mai (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Krabi (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Phuket (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Sukhothai (round-trip) from February 1 to 28
• Bangkok to Trat (round-trip) from February 1 to 28
Temporarily suspended routesfrom January 8 to 31
• Bangkok to Sukhothai (round-trip)
• Bangkok to Trat (round-trip)
• Phuket to U-Tapao (round-trip)
Rescheduled launch dates for three new routes
• Bangkok to Hat Yai (round-trip) will be launched on April 1
• Bangkok to Khon Kaen (round-trip) will be launched on May 1
• Bangkok t0 Mae Sot (Tak) (round-trip) will be launched on June 1
All Bangkok Airways passenger lounges, including service kiosks at all available airports nationwide, are temporarily closed from January 8 to 31. Passengers will be provided with takeaway snack bags on all flights.
SOURCE: TAT
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Thailand
“Red zone” restrictions tighten, legal action for concealing travel information
People who travel from any of the 28 “red zone” provinces and conceal their travel timeline can face up to 2 years in prison and a fine of 40,000 baht, according to yesterday’s announcement in the Royal Gazette. The tightened measures are aimed to slow people’s travel from the affected area to other parts of the country and to prevent the spread of the virus.
Key measures for all 28 “red zone” provinces announced in the Royal Gazette:
- People must download the Mor Chana mobile app when travelling.
- People who intentionally conceal their travelling timeline or give false information about travelling will face a legal penalty.
- Full gambling suppression and legal action for government officials who are proved for relating to gambling.
The Royal Gazette also announced more stringent measures for travellers going to and from the 5 coastal provinces at the highest risk. Only essential travel is allowed to and from Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanataburi and Trat. To enter or leave the provinces, travellers must have a permission document issued by local authorities.
More checkpoints are also being set up throughout the 5 provinces. People passing through the checkpoints are required to have their temperature checked and download the Mor Chana tracing app.
Download on Google Play HERE.
Download on Apple Store HERE.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | CCSA | Nation TV
Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.
