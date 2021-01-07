Bangkok’s Emquartier closes after shopper tests positive for Covid-19

One of Bangkok’s swishest shopping centres, Emquartier, adjacent to the Phrom Phong BTS station, has been closed due to the discovery of a Covid-19 infection from one of its customers.

As officials track and trace the infection, they discovered that the shopper had visited a clothing store, a Thai restaurant, a fast food outlet. The shopping centre’s management has decided to act immediately on the matter.

all the Emquartier staff have been sent home and expected to self-quarantine for 14 days

staff who had close contact with the infected customer are being sent to hospitals for observation

Emquartier is now shut down for ‘deep cleaning’ and awaiting further instructions from officials

Shopping centre management have stated that the Centre’s customers can expect strict application of the current Covid-19 preventative measures as outlined by the Thai Public Health Ministry.

SOURCE: Timeout

