Turkish boy discovers 11 maggots after troubling eye irritation

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

In a recent shocking discovery in Turkey, a 10 year old boy was found to have no less than 11 live maggots residing under his left eyelid. The disturbing incident occurred after the boy made known his irritation and itching in his eye, Newsweek reported.

The incident began with the boy’s parents seeking medical advice on July 5, after their son complained of discomfort. The family was horrified to learn the real cause behind the boy’s issue was an infestation of live fly larvae. Initial examination revealed eight fly larvae under the boy’s left eyelid and a further three were found the following day. An eye specialist, Halil Ibrahim Ateşoğlu, told local reporters…

“We observed these worms moving under the patient’s eye. We had to clean and use a microscope to remove all the worms from his eye.”

According to hospital findings, it is believed the larvae were left in the boy’s eye by an adult fly. Antibiotic drops were prescribed to the patient who has since been discharged from the hospital.

Infections from fly larvae in human eyes, a phenomenon scientifically referred to as Ophthalmomyiasis, are not as uncommon as one may think. These instances are commonly seen among individuals living near a farm, by a river, or in rural areas. Ateşoğlu added…

“In summer, it’s common for flies to enter the eyes. If you experience abnormal itching or eye redness after encountering these insects, consult a doctor immediately for early treatment.”

