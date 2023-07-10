40 years of opulence: Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers celebrates with prizes worth 2 million baht

Image via Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers is thrilled to announce its 40th-anniversary celebrations. As part of the Ruby Jubilee campaign, the hotel is giving guests a chance to walk away with prizes totalling 2 million baht. From 1st July to 30th August 2023, every expenditure of THB 10,000 at the hotel will entitle patrons to one lucky draw ticket.

Embark on a global culinary journey with Feast’s International Buffet

Enjoy an extravagant buffet lunch, dinner or Sunday Brunch featuring an international menu with specialities from around the world, including fresh seafood, a la minute and live carving stations. Long-lost recipes can be found here, dating back to the early days of the hotel, which were once featured in their old-time restaurants:

Captain Bush Grill restaurant: Captain Bush Waldorf Salad, Roasted beef with trimmings and Barolo red wine sauce, and Captain Bush cake

Captain Bush Waldorf Salad, Roasted beef with trimmings and Barolo red wine sauce, and Captain Bush cake Benkay Japanese: Classic Tempura, Pork Tonkatsu, Japanese Cheese Cake

Classic Tempura, Pork Tonkatsu, Japanese Cheese Cake Bukkara Indian restaurant: Samosa, Murgh Makani, Tandoor Seafood and Kulfi Ice-Cream

Samosa, Murgh Makani, Tandoor Seafood and Kulfi Ice-Cream Sambal Indonesian restaurant: Rizoles, Nasi Goreng and Kolak Pisang Ubi

With every second diner privy to a special rate of just THB 40++, this international buffet is not to be missed. Here are the dining options available:

Lunch International Buffet priced at THB 990++ per person, available everyday from 12:00 pm – 2:30 pm

BBQ Seafood Dinner priced at THB 1,800++ per person, available everyday from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Sunday Brunch priced at THB 2,500 net per person, available every Sunday from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Comfort, class, and afternoon tea at the lobby lounge

There is nothing quite as relaxing as an afternoon high tea experience at the Lobby Lounge. Teas are accompanied by a rich selection of pastries, finger sandwiches and desserts while musical notes from a black-tie pianist parse through the ambience.

Enhance your day with their live pianist from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm every Thursday to Sunday. The enjoyment begins at THB 488++ per person, with the second guest only required to pay THB 40++.

Authentic Italian delicacies at Giorgio’s Trattoria

At Giorgio’s Trattoria, taste buds will appreciate the delicious Italian menu, curated specifically for group enjoyment: for 2, 4, or 6 persons. The sharing menu sets, ranging from appetisers to delicious Italian desserts, start from THB 1,298++ for two persons, with the second set order at a mere THB 40++.

For starters, you can choose the Antipasto Misto, which offers a selection of mixed Italian appetisers. This is a great way to begin your meal and explore different flavours. Next, the Farandole of Pastas presents a variety of pasta dishes. This allows you to sample different pasta preparations and indulge in the rich and diverse Italian culinary tradition. Alternatively, you can opt for the Dolci Platter, which offers a platter of Italian desserts. This is perfect for those with a sweet tooth and provides a delightful ending to your meal.

Exquisite Royal Thai Cuisine at Thara Thong

Thara Thong introduces the richness of Royal Thai cuisine through an expertly curated set menu, with highlights on the menu including spicy pomelo salad, massamun beef or chicken curry, and spicy tom yam goong. The restaurant prides itself on a culinary tradition carefully protected over centuries. Grounded in the authenticity of Thai cuisine, the menu begins at THB 1,888++ per person, with the second guest savouring the set at the discounted rate of THB 40++.

Thara Thong’s cuisine is a best-kept secret, renowned for its delightful aromas and flavours. In fact, three of their dishes have recently been recognised and listed among CNN Travel World’s 50 Best Foods. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional quality and taste of their culinary offerings.

Don’t miss out this amazing opportunity to win one of these 16 prizes!

Winners of the lucky draw will be announced on 31st August 2023.

Grand Prize

1 prize of THB 1,000,000 value

5 nights accommodation in Presidential Suite

5 nights accommodation in Executive Suite Riverview

Royal Orchid Morning Cruise for 10 persons

Loy Krathong gala dinner for 8 persons

New Year’s Eve gala dinner for 8 persons

1-year membership at Sheraton Fitness for 4 persons

2nd Prize

5 prizes of THB 100,000 value each (THB 500,000 value in total) consisting of

New Year’s Eve gala dinner at Royal Orchid Sheraton for 2 persons

2 nights accommodation in Junior Suite Riverview with Club benefits

1-year membership at Sheraton Fitness for 2 persons

3rd Prize

10 prizes of THB 50,000 value each (THB 500,000 value in total) consisting of

Loy Krathong gala dinner at Royal Orchid Sheraton for 2 persons

1-year membership at Sheraton Fitness for 2 persons

For more information or to make reservations, please call: 02 266 0123, email: events.rosh@sheraton.com or visit www.marriott.com/BKKSI.

You can also check their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel or purchase e-vouchers at https://shop.line.me/@rosheratonbangkok.

About Sheraton® Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for guests to feel welcome at over 435 hotels in more than 70 countries and territories around the world.

Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International.

