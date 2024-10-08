South African teacher vanishes in Cambodia after dinner date

Photo courtesy of Khmer Times

The search is on for a young South African teacher who vanished without a trace in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh after a date with a British man known only as Jack.

The South African teacher, 26 year old Angelique Tong, was last seen on September 29 after a dinner at Harry’s Bistro, a popular riverside spot in the Cambodian capital. Tong, who had been living in Phnom Penh and working as a teacher at Smart Kids PP, met Jack, a British man, two weeks before her disappearance. Since that evening, she hasn’t been heard from, and her phone remains off.

Tong, who was scheduled to return to work yesterday, October 7, didn’t show up, leaving her colleagues and friends deeply concerned. A formal appeal for information has been issued as her disappearance enters its second week.

Described as having blonde hair, hazel eyes, and standing 1.58 metres tall, Angelique weighs around 50 kilogrammes and has a distinctive Khmer script tattoo on her right forearm.

Local police and Crest Hawk Investigations, who have taken on the case, are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re working tirelessly to find Angelique and hope someone may have seen something,” said a spokesperson from the investigation team.

Tong’s last known companion, Jack, remains a mystery. Police are appealing for any information about him and his possible involvement in her disappearance, reported Khmer Times.

Anyone with details regarding Angelique’s whereabouts can contact Crest Hawk Investigations at +855(0)9646 50033 or via email at cresthawk@outlook.com.

In related news, a Thai woman has been reported missing since September 28. She was last seen leaving her condominium near Westgate in the evening and has not been in contact with her family, friends, or workplace since.

