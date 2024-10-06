British man dies in Chon Buri motorcycle crash

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A British man riding a high-speed big bike collided with a U-turn sign, resulting in his death. Eyewitnesses reported seeing two motorcycles speeding before the crash. The accident occurred today, October 6, in Chon Buri province.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Dhammanchit Sittisart, Deputy Inspector of Sattahip Police Station, received a report about a foreign national on a big bike crashing into a U-turn bridge sign near Boonthavorn Store on the inbound Sattahip section of Sukhumvit Road, Bang Saray subdistrict, Sattahip district, Chon Buri province. First responders from Sattahip Hospital and the Sawang Rojanathamsathan Sattahip Foundation were dispatched to the scene.

At the scene, a red and black Kawasaki Z900 motorcycle with registration number 3 กษ 8339 Chon Buri was found severely damaged. The rider, identified as 66 year old Gerard Nigel Melvin, from the UK, was discovered nearby with a fractured skull and a large laceration on the back of his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, lying in a pool of blood.

The collision caused significant damage to the U-turn bridge sign. Melvin’s wife, identified only as 49 year old Bee, and his foreign friend arrived at the scene, visibly distraught upon hearing the news.

Melvin had only returned to Thailand a day before and was out riding motorcycles with friends. Upon learning of the crash, his wife rushed to the scene. A 37 year old witness, Apiwat, stated that he saw two big bikes speeding.

The first bike made the U-turn and headed towards Pattaya but the second bike crashed into the U-turn bridge sign at high speed, causing the rider to be thrown in one direction and the motorcycle in another. Emergency services were called, but Melvin was already deceased by the time they arrived.

Apiwat described the scene.

“I saw two big bikes speeding. The first bike made the U-turn, but the second crashed into the sign at high speed, throwing the rider off the bike.”

Initial investigations by the police included documenting the scene and interviewing witnesses to determine the cause of the accident. Melvin’s body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for a thorough autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation will continue to establish the precise circumstances leading up to the crash and any potential legal implications.