Top 10 cheapest and priciest Northeast Thai provinces

Northeast Thailand, also known as Isaan, is a region characterised by its rich culture, agricultural landscapes, and a cost of living that varies significantly across its provinces. We will explore the ten provinces in Northeast Thailand with the highest and lowest costs of living, providing insights into their unique features, landmarks, and lifestyle offerings.

Cost of living comparison in Northeast Thailand

The cost of living in Thailand can fluctuate based on various factors, including location, housing, food prices, and local amenities. In general, urban areas tend to be more expensive than rural regions. For this article, we will focus on the ten provinces in Northeast Thailand, comparing their costs based on data from reliable sources such as Sanook.

Province Average Monthly Cost (Thai baht) Lowest Cost 1. Si Sa Ket 14,492 2. Sakon Nakhon 17,236 3. Khon Kaen 17,343 4. Nakhon Phanom 18,313 5. Buriram 18,434 Highest Cost 1. Nakhon Ratchasima 21,434 2. Bueng Kan 20,785 3. Nong Khai 20,684 4. Udon Thani 20,039 5. Ubon Ratchathani 19,142

Also, As seen in this video by Gareth Mattison, we can see how Isaan is an incredible place and well worth a visit. It covers are worth travelling places in the northeast of Thailand.

Top provinces with the lowest cost of living in the Northeast

1. Si Sa Ket

Address Link: Si Sa Ket Thailand

Cost of living: Approximately 14,492 Thai baht per month.

Si Sa Ket is a province located in the northeastern region of Thailand, known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance. The province is characterised by its diverse ethnic groups, including Lao, Khmer, and Yer, which contribute to its unique cultural tapestry. Si Sa Ket is also notable for its agricultural landscape, particularly rice farming, and is often referred to as a gateway to the ancient Khmer ruins found in the area. The province’s history dates back to the Khmer Empire, with many remnants of this era still visible today.

Landmark to Visit: Prasat Hin Wat Sa Kamphaeng Yai is an ancient Khmer temple known for its stunning architecture and intricate carvings, reflecting the region’s rich cultural heritage. Also, Khao Phra Wihan National Park, including the famous Preah Vihear temple, offers breathtaking views and rich cultural history.

2. Sakon Nakhon

Address Link: Sakon Nakhon Thailand

Cost of living: Approximately 17,236 Thai baht per month.

Sakon Nakhon is a province located in the northeastern region of Thailand, known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance. The province features a diverse landscape, including the Phu Phan mountain range and the expansive Nong Han Lake, which is the largest lake in Northeast Thailand. Sakon Nakhon has a long history, dating back to the Khmer Empire, and is home to several ancient temples and cultural sites. The province is also famous for its agricultural activities, particularly rice farming, and traditional crafts such as indigo dyeing.

Its low cost of living makes it an attractive option for both residents and travellers looking to explore the beauty of Northeast Thailand without breaking the bank. The province’s unique heritage and natural beauty provide ample opportunities for exploration and appreciation of Thai culture.

Landmark to Visit: Wat Phra That Cherng Chum is a significant Buddhist site renowned for its stunning architecture and historical importance. The temple features a beautiful stupa that is a major pilgrimage site for Buddhists.

3. Khon Kaen

Address Link: Khon Kaen Thailand

Cost of living: Approximately 17,343 Thai baht per month.

Khon Kaen is one of the largest provinces in Northeast Thailand and serves as a major commercial and educational hub in the region. Located on the Khorat Plateau, it is known for its vibrant culture, modern amenities, and rich agricultural landscape. The province is home to Khon Kaen University, one of the largest universities in Thailand, which contributes significantly to the local economy and culture. The city itself has a lively atmosphere with various markets, restaurants, and cultural events that reflect the traditional Isaan way of life.

Its affordability can be attributed to lower housing costs, inexpensive local markets, and a generally lower price point for goods and services compared to larger cities like Bangkok or Chiang Mai.

Landmark to Visit: Wat Nong Wang is a stunning temple that features a nine-story stupa that offers panoramic views of the city and surrounding areas. It is a significant cultural site and attracts both locals and tourists alike.

4. Nakhon Phanom

Address Link: Nakhon Phanom Thailand

Cost of living: Approximately 18,313 Thai baht per month.

Nakhon Phanom is a province in northeastern Thailand, situated along the western bank of the Mekong River. Known for its rich history and cultural diversity, the province was once the centre of the ancient Sri Kotrabun Kingdom. The area is characterised by its scenic landscapes, including mountains and rivers, which contribute to its natural beauty.

A notable aspect of Nakhon Phanom is its diverse population, which includes Thais, Thai-Vietnamese, and various ethnic marginalised groups. This cultural fusion contributes to a vibrant community where traditional practices coexist with modern influences. The local language predominantly features Isaan dialects, alongside Thai and some Vietnamese.

Landmark to Visit: That Phanom Stupa is a revered Buddhist site and is one of the most significant landmarks in Nakhon Phanom. The stupa is known for its beautiful architecture and historical importance, attracting both locals and tourists who come to pay their respects.

5. Buriram

Address Link: Buriram Thailand

Cost of living: Approximately 18,434 Thai baht per month.

Buriram, meaning “City of Happiness,” is a province located in the lower northeastern region of Thailand, approximately 410 kilometres from Bangkok. This province is rich in history and culture, with archaeological evidence indicating human habitation dating back to the Dvaravati period (6th-11th centuries C.E.). Buriram is renowned for its ancient Khmer civilisation sites, featuring over 60 sandstone sanctuaries scattered throughout the area. The most significant of these is Phanom Rung, a stunning Khmer monument situated on an extinct volcano, which attracts both local and international tourists.

Buriram has gained popularity as a destination for sports enthusiasts, featuring a modern football stadium and a motorsport race track that hosts various events throughout the year. This blend of historical significance and contemporary attractions makes Buriram an appealing location for those looking to experience authentic rural Thai life while enjoying modern amenities.

Landmark to Visit: Phanom Rung Historical Park is an ancient temple complex that features intricate carvings and stunning sandstone structures dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva. Its breathtaking location atop an extinct volcano offers visitors spectacular views. Also, Khao Kradong Forest Park is an extinct volcano that serves as a recreational area, it features a large Buddha image and offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Top provinces with the highest cost of living in the Northeast

1. Nakhon Ratchasima

Address Link: Nakhon Ratchasima Thailand

Cost of living: Approximately 21,434 Thai baht per month.

Nakhon Ratchasima, commonly known as Khorat, is the largest province in northeastern Thailand, located approximately 260 kilometres from Bangkok. It serves as a vital transportation, commercial, and governmental hub for the region, characterised by its rich cultural heritage and historical significance. The province is known for its agricultural productivity, particularly in rice and livestock, and has a diverse economy that includes manufacturing and tourism.

Landmark to Visit: Khao Yai National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is one of Thailand’s oldest national parks, featuring lush jungles, diverse wildlife, and stunning waterfalls. It offers numerous hiking trails and opportunities for wildlife watching. Also, Phimai Historical Park is known for its impressive Khmer architecture, this park features the stunning Phimai Temple, which dates back to the 11th century and resembles the temples of Angkor Wat.

2. Bueng Kan

Address Link: Bueng Kan Thailand

Cost of living: Approximately 20,785 Thai baht per month.

Bueng Kan province, established in 2011, is Thailand’s youngest province, located in the northeastern region known as Isan. It borders Laos to the north and east, with the Mekong River forming a natural boundary. The province is characterised by its scenic landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and a variety of natural attractions. Despite being less urbanised than other provinces, Bueng Kan has seen an increase in living costs due to its growing popularity among tourists and residents alike.

Landmark to Visit: Hin Sam Wan (Three Whale Rock) is a remarkable rock formation that resembles a family of whales, providing a picturesque backdrop for photography and exploration. Also, Phu Wua Wildlife Sanctuary is a sanctuary known for its diverse flora and fauna, along with beautiful waterfalls such as Ched Si Waterfall.

3. Nong Khai

Address Link: Nong Khai Thailand

Cost of living: Approximately 20,684 Thai baht per month.

Nong Khai province is located in the upper northeastern region of Thailand, bordering Laos along the Mekong River. It is known for its rich cultural heritage, historical significance, and vibrant local economy. The province serves as a gateway to Laos, with the First Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge facilitating cross-border travel. This increase in living costs can be attributed to its growing popularity as a tourist destination and its proximity to Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

Landmark to Visit: Sala Kaew Ku is a unique sculpture park featuring colossal statues that blend Buddhist and Hindu themes. Created by the mystic Luang Pu Bunleua Sulilat, the park includes impressive figures such as multi-armed deities and mythical creatures. Also, the Thai-Lao Indochina Market (Tha Sadet Market) is a bustling market offering a variety of goods from both Thailand and Laos, making it a popular shopping destination for locals and tourists alike.

4. Udon Thani

Address Link: Udon Thani Thailand

Cost of living: Approximately 20,039 Thai baht per month.

Udon Thani province is situated in the upper northeastern region of Thailand, also known as Isan. It serves as an important economic and transportation hub, bordered by Nong Khai to the north and Sakon Nakhon to the east. The province has a rich history, originally established as a military base in the late 19th century. Udon Thani has developed rapidly over the years, particularly due to its proximity to Laos and its role as a commercial centre.

Landmark to Visit: Nong Prajak Park is a large public park featuring a picturesque lake, walking paths, and recreational areas. It’s a popular spot for locals and tourists alike to relax and enjoy outdoor activities. Also, Udon Thani Thai-Chinese Cultural Centre is a cultural centre that showcases the rich heritage of the Thai-Chinese community through exhibitions and beautiful gardens

5. Ubon Ratchathani

Address Link: Ubon Ratchathani Thailand

Cost of living: Approximately 19,142 Thai baht per month.

Ubon Ratchathani province, located in the northeastern region of Thailand, is known for its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and historical significance. It is bordered by Laos to the east and features a diverse landscape that includes plateaus, mountains, and rivers, with the Mun River flowing through its heart. Ubon Ratchathani is often referred to as the “Lotus City” and is famous for its annual Candle Festival, which showcases elaborate candle sculptures during the Buddhist Lent.

Landmark(s) to Visit: Pha Taem National Park is known for its prehistoric rock paintings that date back thousands of years, this park offers stunning views of the Mekong River and unique geological formations. Also, Sam Phan Bok which is often referred to as the “Grand Canyon of Thailand,” this area features thousands of holes carved into the rock by water erosion, creating a breathtaking landscape.

The cost of living in Northeast Thailand varies significantly across provinces, influenced by local economies and amenities. Si Sa Ket offers the lowest cost of living while Nakhon Ratchasima has the highest among the ten provinces analysed. Understanding these differences can help individuals make informed decisions about where to live or visit in this culturally rich region.

By considering factors such as housing costs, food prices, and local attractions, residents and travellers can enjoy the unique experiences that Northeast Thailand has to offer while managing their budgets effectively.