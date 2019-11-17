Sexually transmitted dengue case reported in Spain | The Thaiger

Thailand
Sexually transmitted dengue case reported in Spain
A senior Thai medical official is passing on information that it is possible to contract dengue fever through sexual contact after Spanish authorities reported a 41 year old patient was found to have contracted the disease from his homosexual partner.
Deputy governor of the Department of Disease Control says that it was possible for dengue to be contracted through sexual intercourse as the virus falls in the same group as Zika. The Spanish man reportedly developed dengue fever despite never visiting any area prone to the disease (usually tropical regions). Authorities in Madrid said the man’s partner had been infected by the virus during a visit to Cuba.
Confirmed reports say scientists found out only a year and half ago that the virus could live in human semen, after a traveller was examined upon returning from Thailand.
Dengue fever is mainly contracted from the Aedes mosquito. Those infected suffer from high fever, body aches and pains, and sometimes stomach ache or diarrhoea, symptoms similar to influenza.
“However, patients should not buy medicine without a doctor’s prescription as some medicines like ibuprofen and aspirin can cause internal organs to bleed easily,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Disease Control
“Those who suffer from high fever for more than two days must see a doctor. Besides, while the fever is decreasing, if there are symptoms like depression, anorexia, stomach ache, restless hands, cold feet, rapid and light pulse, nasal cavity bleeding or vomiting of blood, patients must be sent to a hospital as soon as possible as there could be a risk to their life.”
The spokesperson said to prevent dengue, breeding places of the Aedes mosquito should be eliminated. He said public health volunteers could play a crucial role by encouraging and instructing local people to eliminate breeding places of mosquitoes so as to prevent dengue.
Here are 10 reliable ways to prevent contracting Dengue Fever.
SOURCE: The Thaiger
PHOTO: Spokesperson for Department of Disease Control, Asadang Ruayajin – The Nation
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
Deputy PM claims US tech giants eager to invest in Thailand
The Deputy Thai PM and government ‘Finance Tzar’ Somkid Jatusripitak claims that Amazon and an unnamed American digital company are both keen to invest in the Kingdom.
Somkid says both organisations have enquired about meeting the relevant ministers and have been advised to hold talks with the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.
The Deputy PM acknowledges the development as a positive sign following an easing of tensions between the US and Thailand following the March election.
“It is a good sign that global IT giants are showing strong interest in Thailand.”
Yesterday, the Deputy PM met with the Finance Ministry to discuss the downturn in the global economy, saying Thailand must be prepared to handle the repercussions. Thailand currently has one of the best reserves in the region which is one of the reasons the baht is seen as a ‘safe’ currency by investors.
Somkid says domestic spending was up in October and credits the success of the government’s “Eat, Shop, Spend” economic stimulus campaign. Another campaign – Phase 3 – is now running and concentrates on stimulating domestic tourism.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Bank of Thailand scammers arrested
“If it appears too good to be true, it probably is.”
Ten individuals are now in custody, after being arrested, accused of scamming investors by claiming to be from the Bank of Thailand and persuading them to invest in a fake foreign currency transfer business.
The Nation reports that victims were each invited to invest 1,000 baht in the business and told they would receive up to a million baht in return (1,000 x return mmmm??!!). The scammers used the BOT logo and forged the Bank governor’s signature on documents used in the scam.
The Bank of Thailand is also issuing a warning about another scam last June, in which it cautioned the public about fraudsters getting in touch by phone, email or via the Line application, claiming to represent the BOT and advising victims of an issue with their bank account. The caller would then ask for a small payment to have the issue fixed.
The arrest of ten individuals was announced yesterday by the Assistant Governor of the BOT’s legal group. It’s reported that both scams were being run by the same group.
SOURCE: The Nation
Politics
“Does Thailand plan to continue swinging between military coups and civilian rule?” Thanathorn
PHOTO: asia.nikkei.com
“It is about time we make some noise and guide our society out of this cycle.”
Appearing at the Thai Constitutional Court, in defence of his media shareholding case, Future Forward’s party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit used his written closing statement to ask judges if they were happy for Thailand to continue swinging back and forth between civilian rule and military coups.
Thai PBS World reports that Thanathorn, who held a significant share in the V Luck Media company, says the company closed down on November 26 last year, prior to the Royal Decree on January 23 which announced a general election for March 24.
He insists it was not a media company, saying its magazines had nothing to do with politics and were not politically biased in any way. He points out that the magazines produced by the company included such publications as Who magazine, for which V Luck produced the last issue, along with an in-flight magazine for Nok Air and Wealth magazine for Siam Commercial Bank.
Thanathorn claims that the reason he’s had to defend himself in court is not really due to his stake in a media company, but because he dared to challenge the junta’s stranglehold on Thai politics. He says he created the Future Forward party by following proper legal procedure with the aim of amending the Constitution by peaceful and legal means.
“I have a dream that everybody is equal and there is rule of law, a dream of Thailand being prosperous and with no more coups. Is having these dreams a cardinal sin?”
Thanathorn says he’ll accept the court’s findings when it delivers its verdict on November 20 but that he plans to continue trying to fulfill his political aims, asking the judges if they really want to see the country continue back and forth between military coups and civilian leadership.
“Several judges are over 70 and have gone through several coups, while I was born in 1978 and have been through four coups. Do we want society to carry on like this? It is about time to review our history over the past ten years. It is about time we make some noise and guide our society out of this cycle.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Study shows most Thai people live hand to mouth
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
Phuket hotels slashing the price of rooms
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
French tourist dies taking selfie in Koh Samui – VIDEO
American arrested for sexually assaulting Chiang Mai school girls
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
Police raid Sukhumvit ‘hookah’ establishment, seize barakus
Police confirm death of American ex-fugitive Bart Helmus
Sexually transmitted dengue case reported in Spain
Two Thai restaurants grab their second Michelin star – new guide 2019
Police investigating fire at hotel in Silom, Bangkok
Chonburi man high on drugs stabs friend to death with a sword
Deputy PM claims US tech giants eager to invest in Thailand
Bank of Thailand scammers arrested
“Does Thailand plan to continue swinging between military coups and civilian rule?” Thanathorn
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Bangkok32 mins ago
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
- Bangkok1 day ago
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
- Crime4 days ago
Three die following court shooting in Chanthaburi, two more injured
- Expats3 days ago
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
- Entertainment4 days ago
Utopia Music Festival: Dare to Dream!
- Hong Kong3 days ago
Hong Kong’s stocks drop amongst jittery sentiment and continued violence
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Police general kills two, dies in courtroom land case drama
- News4 days ago
Foreign criminals apprehended in Thailand in two separate arrests