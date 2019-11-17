Police confirm death of American ex-fugitive Bart Helmus | The Thaiger

Police have confirmed that the former American fugitive, Bart Allen Helmus, who broke out of court and shot himself when confronted by police, died on Thursday evening at 6 pm after falling into a coma at Sa Kaew Hospital. He was taken off life support on Thursday after doctors revealed that he had been ‘braindead’ since admission a week before.

39 year old Helmus and his 30 year old Thai girlfriend Sirinapa Wisetrit were accused of trafficking a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and illegal possession of firearms.

He could have been be sentenced to life imprisonment or even death penalty for the drug-trafficking offence, according to police.

The couple escaped from the lower floor holding cells at the Pattaya Provincial Court on November 6, armed with a knife and a gun provided by another defendant Ton Ninthet. Helmus stabbed a court official, seriously injuring him before the three fled in a car. Up to 10 other people have been arrested in connection with the escape on charges of aiding and abetting fugitives.

The couple reportedly tried to escape to Cambodia but were tracked down by police, after three days of searching, in the border town of Sa Kaeo.

Police confirmed Helmus’ death with the American embassy to locate and inform his family. They also reported his death to his Thai partner.

