Police confirm death of American ex-fugitive Bart Helmus | The Thaiger

Police confirm death of American ex-fugitive Bart Helmus

1 hour ago

Police have confirmed that the former American fugitive, Bart Allen Helmus, who broke out of court and shot himself when confronted by police, died on Thursday evening at 6 pm after falling into a coma at Sa Kaew Hospital. He was taken off life support on Thursday after doctors revealed that he had been ‘braindead’ since admission a week before.

39 year old Helmus and his 30 year old Thai girlfriend Sirinapa Wisetrit were accused of trafficking a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and illegal possession of firearms.

He could have been be sentenced to life imprisonment or even death penalty for the drug-trafficking offence, according to police.

The couple escaped from the lower floor holding cells at the Pattaya Provincial Court on November 6, armed with a knife and a gun provided by another defendant Ton Ninthet. Helmus stabbed a court official, seriously injuring him before the three fled in a car. Up to 10 other people have been arrested in connection with the escape on charges of aiding and abetting fugitives.

The couple reportedly tried to escape to Cambodia but were tracked down by police, after three days of searching, in the border town of Sa Kaeo.

Police confirmed Helmus’ death with the American embassy to locate and inform his family. They also reported his death to his Thai partner.

SOURCE: The Nation

American arrested for sexually assaulting Chiang Mai school girls

17 mins ago

November 17, 2019

Chiang Mai police confirm they have arrested a 75 year old American pensioner who allegedly groped and sexually assaulted a Thai girl on her way home from school.

The man was already wanted on a warrant issued from September after an incident outside a school in August. The warrant was for the “forceful molestation of a child under the age of 15.” Police allege he’s responsible for many more assaults on children.

According to police, the man would go to a school in the afternoon when children were waiting at the gates for their parents to take them home.

Sanook report that he would grab children’s breasts and rub their private parts. One girl was left terrified as he melted into the crowd and got away. The girl’s parents filed a report and police gathered evidence that led to the warrant for the man’s arrest.

Sanook reports that the man has confessed to the latest offence. Police say he’s committed many such crimes, and when his victims complain he simply calms them down and moves on to the next one.

SOURCE: Sanook.com

Chonburi man high on drugs stabs friend to death with a sword

16 hours ago

November 16, 2019

A man has been arrested in Chonburi province for allegedly stabbing his friend to death while drunk and high on drugs.

The Pattaya News reports that the 21 year old man, named as Paitoon Kaewsanot, was hallucinating at the time of his arrest and so intoxicated he could hardly talk, and was unable to cooperate with police.

He eventually claimed he’d accepted an invitation from the victim, 27 year old Eakkachai Kampanon, to join him for a drink at his home earlier that morning.

While drinking, an argument developed in which Eakkachai threatened to kill Paitoon and his family, causing Paitoon to stab him to death with a sword.

Police and emergency personnel were notified around 5.30am and arrived at the scene to find Eakkachai’s body covered in blood and a blood-stained sword nearby.

Paitoon was arrested at the scene and has been charged with first degree murder.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Bank of Thailand scammers arrested

24 hours ago

November 16, 2019

“If it appears too good to be true, it probably is.”

Ten individuals are now in custody, after being arrested, accused of scamming investors by claiming to be from the Bank of Thailand and persuading them to invest in a fake foreign currency transfer business.

The Nation reports that victims were each invited to invest 1,000 baht in the business and told they would receive up to a million baht in return (1,000 x return mmmm??!!). The scammers used the BOT logo and forged the Bank governor’s signature on documents used in the scam.

The Bank of Thailand is also issuing a warning about another scam last June, in which it cautioned the public about fraudsters getting in touch by phone, email or via the Line application, claiming to represent the BOT and advising victims of an issue with their bank account. The caller would then ask for a small payment to have the issue fixed.

The arrest of ten individuals was announced yesterday by the Assistant Governor of the BOT’s legal group. It’s reported that both scams were being run by the same group.

SOURCE: The Nation

Trending