Rare Marvel T-shirt from 1997 sells for over 220,000 baht

Picture courtesy of Khaosod official website

A rare Marvel T-shirt from 1997, featuring designs of Silver Surfer, Daredevil, and Spider-Man, has gone viral after an intense bidding war saw its price skyrocket past 200,000 baht on an online auction.

The auction, started by Facebook user Sarayut Sakha, showcased a white T-shirt from 1997 with a chest measurement of 22.5 inches and a length of 29 inches. The shirt, described as being in nearly perfect condition with intact seams, neckline, and screen print, quickly gained the attention of second-hand clothing enthusiasts.

Interest in the shirt surged among collectors, leading to fierce bidding. Starting at just 2,000 baht, the bids rapidly escalated into the tens of thousands and eventually surpassed 100,000 baht. The auction concluded at 9pm yesterday, August 8, with the final winning bid reaching an astonishing 220,000 baht.

Following the auction, many on social media questioned the shirt’s high value. Enthusiasts explained that the shirt is a genuine licensed product from 1997, making it a rare find.

Furthermore, the white colour is particularly sought after, as most modern Marvel merchandise tends to be made from black fabric. This unique combination of factors contributed to the shirt’s high price and desirability among collectors.

One participant noted…

“This shirt is a licensed original from 1997, and white is a rare colour because modern Marvel merchandise is typically black.”

The buzz around the auction and the final bid sparked widespread interest and debate online, highlighting the growing trend of vintage and second-hand clothing collecting. This niche market has seen significant growth, with collectors willing to pay premium prices for rare and well-preserved items.

Another collector commented that the rarity of this item, combined with its excellent condition, makes it a highly desirable piece for any Marvel fan or vintage clothing collector.

The fervour surrounding the auction demonstrates the lengths to which enthusiasts will go to acquire unique and nostalgic items. It also highlights the importance of online platforms in connecting sellers and buyers from around the world, enabling such rare finds to reach a wider audience, reported Khaosod.