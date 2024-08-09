Bang Lamung district chief marks 41st birthday with leaders

Picture courtesy of the Pattaya News

A grand celebration took place at the home of Wikit Manarojkit on Pattaya-Naklua Road, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province marking his 41st birthday. The event, held yesterday, August 8, drew a significant crowd of notable figures from various sectors.

Wikit Manarojkit, known endearingly as Amphoe Ton, and Ratchadaporn Tharasombat, President of the Banglamung Red Cross, warmly welcomed guests into their residence. Attendees included politicians, civil servants, businesspeople, and representatives from local administrative organisations.

Among the distinguished guests were Poramese Ngampiches, Mayor of Pattaya City; Pairot Traisupchok, Mayor of Huai Yai Subdistrict Municipality; Winai Inpitak, Mayor of Nongprue Municipality; Anucha Phianchai, Mayor of Pong Subdistrict Municipality; Charan Prakobtham, former Mayor of Takhian Tia Subdistrict Municipality; Ratchakit Hengtrakul, advisor to the Deputy Minister of Interior; Chaiyot Rakthong, Chairman of the Police Commission, Pattaya City Police Station; and Lt. Col. Chanyut Yangpreeda, Secretary of the Economic Development Committee, House of Representatives, among others.

Born on August 8, 1983, Wikit Manarojkit has devoted 19 years to civil service within the Department of Provincial Administration, Ministry of Interior. His career began with the central government before transitioning to provincial roles in the northeast.

He served as the district chief of Sawang Arom in Uthai Thani province and Plaeng Yao in Chachoengsao province. His most recent appointment as Bang Lamung district chief occurred on January 27, 2024.

The celebration underscored Wikit Manarojkit’s esteemed standing and the respect he holds within the community. The event was a clear display of the strong relationships and cooperative spirit among local leaders and officials in the Bang Lamung district, reported the Pattaya News.

