Web-slinging scoop: Spider-Man serves ice cream on Thailand boat tour (video)

Photo courtesy of laylaoutfi

A surprising sight left tourists bemused during a boat trip in Thailand, as they encountered a person dressed as Spider-Man selling ice cream. This unusual event quickly became a viral sensation online, with the hashtag #onlyinThailand drawing laughter and bewilderment from social media users.

Traveller experiences in the Land of Smiles are often filled with unexpected moments but a superhero encounter in the middle of the ocean is not something you see every day.

TikTok user laylaloutfi shared a video of this unique encounter at the Ratchaprapha Dam in Surat Thani, Thailand, with the caption, “POV you’re on a boat in Thailand and Spider-Man sells you ice cream,” accompanied by the hashtag #onlyinThailand, further reinforcing the uniqueness of the experience, reported KhaoSod.

The video amassed an impressive 2.3 million views, and the comments section was flooded with humorous and incredulous reactions. Users expressed their amusement with comments.

“Love the tag #onlyinthailand.”

“Heroes don’t need superpowers, but they need to have cash change.”

“Extreme! Spider-Man paddling a boat to sell ice cream.”

Others joked about the peaceful state of the world, suggesting that Spider-Man had to find alternative employment by selling ice cream. Comments also played with the concept of “soft power,” the presence of food everywhere in Thailand, any time of the day, and the idea of Spider-Man looking for a side hustle.

