World
Pakistani Taliban commander reportedly killed in Afghanistan
Another terrorist leader has reportedly met his match.
A senior commander of the Pakistani Taliban has reportedly been killed in Afghanistan. The commander, Abdul Wali, was killed in an improvised explosive device attack on a car on July 7, according to two sources within the Taliban’s leadership.
The sources told CNN that the attack happened in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, which borders Pakistan. They said two other Taliban leaders were killed in the attack as well. However, Pakistan’s interior ministry hasn’t yet confirmed Wali’s death.
Wali had led a Taliban network that claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, according to the US State Department. The network, Jamaat ul-Ahrar, bombed a park in Lahore on Easter Sunday in 2016, targeting Pakistan’s already persecuted Christian minority. At least 72 people were killed in the bombing, with another 362 wounded.
That year, Jamaat ul-Ahrar also claimed responsibility for killing two Pakistani employees of the U.S. Consulate in the northwestern city of Peshawar. The State Department’s “Rewards for Justice” program offers a reward of up to US$3 million for information on Abdul Wali.
Pakistan continues to be plagued with terrorism from multiple factions and groups. Earlier this year, the Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for a suspected suicide bombing in Kirachi. The attack, which happened near a Chinese language centre, killed 3 Chinese teachers, and a driver.
As militant extremists wreak havoc across the country, Pakistan’s terrorism problem doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon.
SOURCE: CNN | Associated Press
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
South Korea’s capital sees record rainfall, at least 9 killed
Amnesty International urges Thailand to free activists and return bail rights
Truck leads police on 100 km chase over shockingly small drug stash
LASIK eye surgery with state-of-the-art procedures in Thailand
Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash on back seat
Phuket expects recent India road show to bring in even more tourists, and revenue
Jungceylon undergoes renovation to become a one-stop shopping paradise
Pakistani Taliban commander reportedly killed in Afghanistan
Europeans lost in Koh Pha Ngan forest found by tourist police
Mountain B fire death toll rises to 16
MRT says Bangkok won’t suffer any Seoul-type metro flooding
Exiled Sri Lanka president expected to arrive in Thailand tomorrow
Tourists can see rare orchids in bloom at northern Thailand waterfall this month
StyleCation: latest TAT campaign aims at young domestic tourists
Thailand to consider Chinese engines for S26T Yuan submarine
Tropical storm ‘Mulan’ to hit several provinces of Thailand between August 11-13
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
TAT says Thailand drew 3.3 million foreign tourists from January-July
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
OutDoor Activities1 day ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
Economy2 days ago
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
-
Economy3 days ago
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
-
North East2 days ago
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
-
Crime1 day ago
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
-
Chon Buri2 days ago
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
Recent comments: