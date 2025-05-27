Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket

Ambassador's visit aims to boost ties, tourism and cultural exchange on Thai island

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
22 minutes ago
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

In a warm show of diplomacy and island hospitality, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Thailand Rukhsana Afzal paid a high-profile visit to Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat yesterday, reaffirming her country’s commitment to deepening ties with the popular tourist province.

The meeting, held at Phuket Provincial Hall, was more than just a polite exchange of pleasantries. According to an official report, it marked a strategic move to strengthen bilateral cooperation at the provincial level, with a focus on politics, economics, and cultural exchange.

“Thailand and Pakistan have enjoyed strong relations for over 75 years, with cooperation in many fields,” Ambassador Afzal said during the courtesy call.

“Today’s visit is an important step in continuing that friendship and building connections at the provincial level.”

Ambassador Afzal, who assumed her post in Thailand late last year, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the hospitality shown by local officials and highlighted Phuket’s ongoing support for Pakistani residents and tourists.

She also commended the positive contribution of the Pakistani community to Phuket’s development, noting their role in boosting the local economy and promoting cultural diversity, reported The Phuket News.

Governor Sophon welcomed the ambassador and her delegation with open arms, echoing her sentiments and reinforcing the province’s commitment to fostering international partnerships.

“Phuket values its global connections, especially with nations like Pakistan, with whom Thailand shares a long-standing diplomatic relationship.”

The meeting underscored the shared goal of expanding collaboration beyond the capital and into Thailand’s vibrant provinces, where opportunities for trade, tourism, and cultural engagement continue to grow.

With Phuket attracting millions of international visitors each year, and a growing Pakistani expat community calling the island home, the ambassador’s visit signals a step forward in people-to-people diplomacy.

Last week, China pledged its support for Phuket’s ambition to become a low-carbon tourism destination, following a high-level diplomatic visit that signalled deeper Thai-Chinese cooperation.

On May 21, Chinese Consul General in Songkhla, Wang Zhijian, paid a courtesy call to Governor Sophon at Phuket Provincial Hall.

Last Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
