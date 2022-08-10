Connect with us

Tourism

Europeans lost in Koh Pha Ngan forest found by tourist police

Published

 on 

An emergency rescue party managed to find two missing tourists lost in a Koh Phan Gan forest after receiving an emergency call last night.

Koh Pha Ngan Tourist Police received a call on their 1155 emergency hotline at about 8pm last night from a Spanish man and a Belarussian woman saying they were lost and couldn’t find a way back to their resort.

The couple, 25 year old Jaime Iabaig Nunez from Spain, and 22 year old Darya Pankova from Belarus got lost while investigating a mountain near Moo 5 village in tambon.

Koh Phangan Tourist Police patrol officers, Koh Pha Ngan Provincial Police, Than Sadet National Park officials, Koh Pha Ngan District Administration, and Koh Pha Ngan Rescuers formed a search team and set out to find them.

The search party managed to locate the exhausted couple at about 10.30pm last night.

The examination found that the tourists were dehydrated but unharmed.

The tourist police brought the pair some food and water and took them back to the Hi Life Bungalow at Moo 8 village in tambon, where they were staying.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post  Inn News (photo courtesy of Assawin Pakkawan)

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Guest1
2022-08-10 15:49
Charge them the cost for the search! Minimum. Looking at the picture, no shirt, assumingly in flip flops? And still always again the question: They have minimum one phone, since they could call the police. No one in that age…

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Protests14 mins ago

Amnesty International urges Thailand to free activists and return bail rights
Drugs21 mins ago

Truck leads police on 100 km chase over shockingly small drug stash
Chon Buri23 mins ago

Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash on back seat
Sponsored7 hours ago

LASIK eye surgery with state-of-the-art procedures in Thailand
Phuket42 mins ago

Phuket expects recent India road show to bring in even more tourists, and revenue
Press Room51 mins ago

Jungceylon undergoes renovation to become a one-stop shopping paradise
World2 hours ago

Pakistani Taliban commander reportedly killed in Afghanistan
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

Europeans lost in Koh Pha Ngan forest found by tourist police
Chon Buri2 hours ago

Mountain B fire death toll rises to 16
Bangkok3 hours ago

MRT says Bangkok won’t suffer any Seoul-type metro flooding
Politics3 hours ago

Exiled Sri Lanka president expected to arrive in Thailand tomorrow
Northern Thailand3 hours ago

Tourists can see rare orchids in bloom at northern Thailand waterfall this month
Tourism3 hours ago

StyleCation: latest TAT campaign aims at young domestic tourists
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand to consider Chinese engines for S26T Yuan submarine
Weather5 hours ago

Tropical storm ‘Mulan’ to hit several provinces of Thailand between August 11-13
Pattaya5 hours ago

Pattaya’s tourist busses are back at the floating market, but missing Chinese
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending