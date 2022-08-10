Europeans lost in Koh Pha Ngan forest found by tourist police

An emergency rescue party managed to find two missing tourists lost in a Koh Phan Gan forest after receiving an emergency call last night.

Koh Pha Ngan Tourist Police received a call on their 1155 emergency hotline at about 8pm last night from a Spanish man and a Belarussian woman saying they were lost and couldn’t find a way back to their resort.

The couple, 25 year old Jaime Iabaig Nunez from Spain, and 22 year old Darya Pankova from Belarus got lost while investigating a mountain near Moo 5 village in tambon.

Koh Phangan Tourist Police patrol officers, Koh Pha Ngan Provincial Police, Than Sadet National Park officials, Koh Pha Ngan District Administration, and Koh Pha Ngan Rescuers formed a search team and set out to find them.

The search party managed to locate the exhausted couple at about 10.30pm last night.

The examination found that the tourists were dehydrated but unharmed.

The tourist police brought the pair some food and water and took them back to the Hi Life Bungalow at Moo 8 village in tambon, where they were staying.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post Inn News (photo courtesy of Assawin Pakkawan)