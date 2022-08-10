Connect with us

Jungceylon undergoes renovation to become a one-stop shopping paradise

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Jungceylon Shopping Center

Press Release

“Jungceylon Shopping Center is renovating the shopping mall’s basement by allocating space and introducing new exciting shops to meet the lifestyles of Thai and foreign customers,” stated Mr Prawit Janyasittikul, Chief Executive Officer of Jungceylon Shopping Center Patong Phuket.

The ‘Jungle Building’ inside Jungceylon has a total basement area is over 7,000 sqm. The food bazaar located in this zone boasts modern-Chinese-style interior design. At the Food Bazaar, you can affordably experience both authentic street food from Thailand and international cuisines. You can also choose from a variety of ready-to-eat meals in the “Grab & Go” area of the food section, which gives you extra time to shop by allowing you to eat while you shop.

For the benefit of those who enjoy fashion, a new Street Fashion zone has been added. All fashion enthusiasts can mix and match their appearances from head to toe at the most competitive costs thanks to the introduction of a variety of clothing and accessory styles, including streetwear, sportswear, casual wear, beach wear, and IG fashion.

PHOTO: Jungceylon Shopping Center

Mr Prawit also added that “Thairapy Zone, the area known for traditional Thai massage services, health spas, and natural spa products, has added 3,000 square meters of extra space to accommodate beauty services, different treatments, tattoo services, and Phuket souvenirs, art & handicraft, and home decor items from all regions of Thailand.

We are confident that the newly renovated basement with additional high-quality stores will make foreign and Thai shoppers enjoy their time shopping at Jungceylon even more. The entire basement zone is planned to open in Q4 2022.

For those who are interested to lease a space in Jungcelyon, please contact: 02 381 3287-9 ext. 171-174 and 076 600 111 ext. 500-505 on Monday – Friday at 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or via email address: cr-ls_group@jungceylon.com

 

Trending