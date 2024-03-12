Oppenheimer sweeps the Oscars with seven awards

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Los Angeles witnessed the triumph of the biographical masterpiece, Oppenheimer, at the Academy Awards on Sunday. The film, detailing the life of the atomic bomb’s inventor, bagged seven Oscars, including the coveted Best Picture and Best Director, awarded to Christopher Nolan.

The accolade of Best Actor went to Cillian Murphy, an Irish actor, for his impeccable depiction of the physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. Robert Downey Jr was not left behind, as he scooped the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Lewis Strauss, Oppenheimer’s adversary. Alongside these, the movie also clinched awards for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Original Score.

Emma Stone received her second Academy Award for Best Actress, embodying a woman resurrected from the dead in Poor Things, a comedy inspired by Frankenstein’s tale. This dark comedy did not go unnoticed, winning the Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Make-Up and Hairstyling.

Renowned Japanese animator, Hayao Miyazaki, added another Oscar to his collection with The Boy and the Heron, a film marking his comeback after a decade. This Studio Ghibli co-founded film could potentially be his swan song. However, Miyazaki was absent from the event held in Los Angeles.

Despite being the highest-grossing film of 2023, Barbie only walked away with the award for best song, with Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? It had been a contender for Best Picture, with nominations in eight categories.

In contrast, the haunting Auschwitz-based horror film, The Zone of Interest, received recognition for Best International Film and Best Sound, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, two years ago, Thailand had pinned hopes on One for The Road to break its Oscar nomination drought after submitting the acclaimed film for consideration at the 95th Academy Awards. Director Nattawut Poonpiriya’s third film aimed to be the kingdom’s first-ever Oscar nominee, telling a poignant story of redemption and forgiveness.