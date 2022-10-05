“One For the Road” film is Thailand’s 25th Oscar attempt

Thailand is hoping that next year will be the year when the country finally brings home an Oscar. The kingdom has previously entered 24 films for consideration in the Best International Film category but has yet to have a single movie accepted. One for The Road is hoping to break that losing streak and be the first Thai film nominated for an Oscar.

The film has been successfully entered for consideration at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, which is a good start. One for The Road is the third film by director Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya and it has been critically acclaimed since its premiere in January.

The movie’s world premiere was screened at the renowned Sundance Film Festival. Lifestyle Asia reports that the film won praise and numerous awards including in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition where it received the nod for the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision.

After such a warm reception, the filmmakers hope that One for The Road can thrust Thailand into the cinematic spotlight. The film will get global attention should it return home with a gold statue at the Oscar ceremony next March.

The movie, which is available to view on Netflix, tells the story of a man who is diagnosed with terminal cancer. He sets out on a journey of redemption, reuniting with his best friend. They embark on a road trip, visiting people from their past that they may have harmed. They travel to seek forgiveness and try to make things right again before the man succumbs to his cancer.

The filmmakers behind One for The Road hope that it can achieve what 24 previous Thai films failed to do – win recognition from the Oscars. Thailand’s first attempt at being nominated was in 1984 for a film called The Story of Nampoo.

