World
North Korean missile lands near South’s waters for first time, South retaliates
A missile from North Korea today landed close to South Korean waters for the first time since the countries split in 1945, according to South Korean officials. Since then, South Korea retaliated by launching missiles in return.
This latest tit-for-tat conflict began after North Korea fired at least 10 missiles to the east and west of the Korean Peninsula.
The one missile that landed close to South Korean waters made a splash in international waters 167 kilometres northwest of South Korea’s Ulleung island, according to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). An air raid warning on the island was lifted in the afternoon.
Imagine watching TV this morning to the sound of an air raid alarm due to North Korean missiles pic.twitter.com/RrizYAlKXY
— Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) November 2, 2022
The missiles launched today landed west of the peninsula in the Yellow Sea, and to the east in the Sea of Japan, a South Korean defence official said.
South Korea retaliated by launching three of their missiles, which officials said landed a similar distance past the Northern Limit Line, the BBC reported. The demarcation line marks the rough midway point in the sea between the countries, although North Korea has never accepted this.
North Korea later fired about 100 artillery shells into an eastern maritime buffer zone. The zone was established in 2018 to reduce tensions, according to South Korea’s military.
This news comes after North Korea warned earlier this week that it would respond with “powerful follow-up measures” if the US and South Korea continue their air exercises.
The air drills were believed to be in response to North Korea firing two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, the latest of a number of missile launches over the past two months.
Time will tell what happens next in the latest outburst between the two bitter enemies.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Woman crawls off plane in Bangkok after allegedly being told to pay for wheelchair
Thailand to serve noodles with sandworm sauce at APEC meeting
North Korean missile lands near South’s waters for first time, South retaliates
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Australia to sign human trafficking treaty with Thailand
Vandalised tourist service centre gets makeover in Pattaya
Twitter, Instagram, Facebook all see hiccups
69 flights rescheduled due to Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Tourism officials plan big campaigns for Chiang Mai
Colourful Bangkok 2022 – 3 months of arts and concerts
Police officer crashes ‘big bike’ in Bangkok, 1 dead, 2 injured
Banged up abroad – Sweden’s escaped cobra slips home
Too big to fail: Full Moon Party revives Koh Pha Ngan
Bangkok BTS Skytrain gets Pokémon makeover
Mythical creature Naga announced as a symbol of Thai culture
Stunning natural scenery on newly reopened Krabi islands
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
-
Bangkok7 hours ago
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
-
South Korea1 day ago
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Koh Samui2 days ago
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
-
Crime2 days ago
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket