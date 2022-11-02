Connect with us

Australia to sign human trafficking treaty with Thailand

Thailand is set to sign a deal with Australia to counter human trafficking.  

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is to meet Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Bangkok today, as Wong continues her friendship tour of the Pacific. The deal comes as Australia actively seeks deeper engagement with Southeast Asia.

The pair are expected to sign off on Australia’s support of a training centre in Thailand focused on countering human trafficking.

“Ultimately Australia seeks, and I believe Thailand also seeks, a region that is peaceful and predictable, a region that is governed by rules and norms where all countries and all peoples can cooperate, can trade and thrive.”

Australia has also signed an agreement with Thailand for a four-year plan on military and economic cooperation. Australia’s efforts to patch up alliances in Southeast Asia and the Pacific come in the face of renewed anger that the US may station nuclear-capable bombers near Darwin.

Australia and other Western countries have long considered Thailand, fairly or otherwise, a human-trafficking hub, despite government efforts at both ends to discourage the trade.

The move comes at a time when global statistics on human trafficking are on the rise: every day thousands of women, men and children are trafficked worldwide for various exploitative purposes. The International Labor Organization estimates that there are currently 25 million victims of human trafficking around the world.

According to Forbes, the business of human trafficking generates an estimated US$150 billion (5.5 trillion baht) in profits globally.

Traffickers use banks to deposit and launder their earnings; they use planes, buses and taxi services to transport their victims; they book hotels; and, they are active users of social media platforms to recruit, and advertise the services of their victims.

Australia’s ongoing effort to shore up allies in south-east Asia and the Pacific comes in the face of renewed anger from China after reports the US could station nuclear-capable bombers near Darwin.

 

