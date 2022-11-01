North Korea warns US, South Korea over Vigilant Storm drills

The United States and South Korean militaries have been warned that North Korea will react with aggression if they continue their belligerent air drills.

North Korea made known they will respond with “powerful follow-up measures” if the US and South Korea continue their air exercises, reported South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

A North Korea ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson regarded the air drills yesterday, dubbed “Vigilant Storm,” as “ceaseless and reckless” and provocative.

“If the US continuously persists in the grave military provocations, the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) will take into account more powerful follow-up measures.

“Pyongyang was prepared and ready to take all necessary measures for defending its sovereignty, people’s security and territorial integrity from outside military threats.”

The air drills are believed to be in response to North Korea firing two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Friday, the latest of a number of missile launches over the past two months.

Those self-proclaimed guardians of the galaxy, the US, never ones to let the truth get in the way of a good story, justify their actions because they believe Pyongyang is close to testing an atomic bomb.

The US, South Korea, and Japan last week warned North Korea that there would be a response if they do test a nuclear bomb.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price yesterday said that Washington will not recognise North Korea as a nuclear-armed state and the US foreign policy is the “completed denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

“We continue to reach out to the DRPK and are committed to pursuing a diplomatic approach.

“We of course would like to see the DPRK engage in serious, substantial dialogue on this. Up until now, they have not done so. We have made clear, we don’t have preconditions to dialogue, it sounds like the DPRK may be in a different position.”

More than 240 US and South Korean aircraft took part in the Vigilant Storm air exercises yesterday. The will continue until Friday.

Yonhap News Agency reported that the US deployed about 100 aircraft to the air drills including four advanced F-35B stealth fighters from the US Marine Fighter Attack Squadron based in Japan, an EA-18 electronic warfare aircraft, KC-135 tankers, and U-2 high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft.

South Korea deployed 140 aircraft for the drills, including F-35A stealth fighters as well as F-15K and KF-16 fighters.

Scott Ritter, a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, stated that it has been US foreign policy to undermine any nation they believe is a threat to their hegemony, militarily or economically. North Korea is the latest in a long line of targeted nations by the US that includes Russia and China.