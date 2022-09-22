World
North Korea releases statement after being accused of selling Russia weapons
North Korea released a statement today after US officials said Russia was looking to buy weapons from North Korea.
The statement claimed that North Korea had never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia, and did not plan to. It said that the United States and other “hostile forces” were spreading rumours to “pursue its base political and military aims.”
Any arms movement between North Korea and Russia would violate United Nations sanctions.
The US state department said in a statement earlier this month that Russia’s North Korean purchases could include “literally millions” of rounds, rockets, and artillery shells. However, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said later that the purchases had not yet been completed. He also added that there was no evidence to suggest the weapons would be used in the Ukraine war.
Along with North Korea, Iran is another country that has denied delivering weapons to Russia, following accusations from the US.
Meanwhile, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin claimed that he is trying to end the war with Ukraine. Last week, Putin declared that the Russian government is doing everything it can to end the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible. His remarks came in a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him not to prolong the conflict since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
While he agreed with Modi’s call for peace, Putin said that it is the Ukrainian side that is determined to continue the conflict on the battlefield instead of accepting the Russian negotiations.
Time will tell what the real deal is regarding the accusations of weapons exchanges between Russia and other countries.
SOURCE: BBC
