Connect with us

World

North Korea releases statement after being accused of selling Russia weapons

Published

 on 

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un

North Korea released a statement today after US officials said Russia was looking to buy weapons from North Korea. 

The statement claimed that North Korea had never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia, and did not plan to. It said that the United States and other “hostile forces” were spreading rumours to “pursue its base political and military aims.”

Any arms movement between North Korea and Russia would violate United Nations sanctions. 

The US state department said in a statement earlier this month that Russia’s North Korean purchases could include “literally millions” of rounds, rockets, and artillery shells. However, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said later that the purchases had not yet been completed. He also added that there was no evidence to suggest the weapons would be used in the Ukraine war.

Along with North Korea, Iran is another country that has denied delivering weapons to Russia, following accusations from the US. 

Meanwhile, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin claimed that he is trying to end the war with Ukraine. Last week, Putin declared that the Russian government is doing everything it can to end the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible. His remarks came in a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him not to prolong the conflict since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

While he agreed with Modi’s call for peace, Putin said that it is the Ukrainian side that is determined to continue the conflict on the battlefield instead of accepting the Russian negotiations.

Time will tell what the real deal is regarding the accusations of weapons exchanges between Russia and other countries. 

SOURCE: BBC

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand9 mins ago

Burmese beauty queen arrested in Thailand
Thailand19 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Bank of Thailand scrambles to address plummeting Baht
World32 mins ago

North Korea releases statement after being accused of selling Russia weapons
Sponsored9 hours ago

Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
Thailand33 mins ago

Motorcycle taxis & app-based riders fight over passengers
Guides60 mins ago

Celebrating the Vegetarian Festival 2022: where to go and what to eat
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai army saves man walking 1350 kilometres from Songkhla to Buriram
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Price hike in vegetables prior to Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Thailand2 hours ago

Man steals watch & diamond ring at car accident scene
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya’s major roads flooded
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai navy buys pilotless aircraft from Israel for 4 billion baht
Hot News3 hours ago

Suspected Myanmar military businessman arrested in Thailand for drug trafficking
Thailand3 hours ago

Lamborghini driver scrambles from scene of egg seller crash
World3 hours ago

Rage in Iran after young woman dies in custody, protestors killed
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted from October 1
Central Thailand4 hours ago

Rice fields in central Thailand to be used as water retention areas
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending