World
New Zealand’s health minister resigns over Covid-19 ‘mistakes’
New Zealand’s health minister has handed in his resignation after receiving a backlash over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and allegedly committing a series of “personal mistakes”.
Personal mistakes, as in he allegedly broke the law twice – once by riding a mountain bike outside his home in Dunedin and then another time by travelling about 20 kilometres to the coast to take a walk with his father…. all during the lockdown when travelling wasn’t permitted. Minister David Clark had previously described himself as an “idiot” for flouting the country ‘s strict lock-down measures.
Last week, he appeared to blame a top health official for errors on border control, where some returning New Zealanders were permitted to leave quarantine without being screened for Covid-19. After announcing his resignation he would remain in parliament as a backbencher.
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern accepted his decision, saying it was “essential to our health leadership to have the confidence of the public in New Zealand”.
In April, she rejected calls to sack Mr Clark, citing his crucial position in the country’s response to the crisis but demoted him to the bottom of the cabinet ranks.
World
Australia and UK may offer a safe haven to Hong Kong citizens
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia is “actively considering” providing a safe haven for Hong Kong citizens to migrate to the country after controversial national security laws enforced by China have come into effect.
Yesterday, hundreds of people were arrested after protesters took to the streets to protest the new laws introduced by China to suppress dissidents.
When asked if he was upset by the crackdown on demonstrators in Hong Kong and whether Australia should offer a safe haven for local residents, Morrison said, “The answer to both questions is yes and yes.”
Also in the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would give qualified people in Hong Kong a path to citizenship that would enable them to settle in the United Kingdom.
SOURCE: ABC News
World
Tesla becomes the world’s most valuable car maker
Tesla has become the world’s most valuable carmaker, surpassing Japan’s Toyota after its stock rose to a record high. Shares in Tesla hit US$1,134 on Wednesday before dropping before the close, leaving it with a market cap of $209.47 billion (£ 165 billion), around $4 billion higher than Toyota’s existing market value.
Shares in the electric car maker have risen since the beginning of 2020 as investors have started to feel more positive about the future of electric vehicles. That is despite the fact that its CEO, Elon Musk, wiped $14 billion off Tesla ‘s valuation in May after complaining that its share price was too big.
Last year Toyota sold about 30 times more cars and its sales were more than 10 times higher. Following years of losses, the Californian company has delivered three profitable quarters in a row and retained its momentum in the first three months of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Although, Toyota remains a much larger business in terms of sales. The Japanese company sold 10.46 million vehicles in the year to March and posted revenues of 30.2 trillion yen ($281.20 billion).
Tesla ended up selling only $24.6 billion in 2019, shipping 367,200 vehicles last year. But investors are enthusiastic about the prospects of the US company, assuming that it will dominate the future demand for electric cars.
Analysts at the stockbroker Jefferies said the firm remained “significantly ahead of its peers in product selection, efficiency, and technology.”
Tesla is now valued around three times the combined value of its US rivals, General Motors and Ford. Musk said that Tesla will still produce at least 500,000 vehicles in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic rocking the economy.
SOURCE: BBC
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
World travel business faces slow recovery – UN report
Plenty of businesses are suffering and recovery will be slow, and lumpy. One of the hardest hit, and probably one of the most difficult industries to re-start, is the world travel business. Hotels, airlines, tour companies, travel agencies and online booking systems… and the millions of people employed to make all those work together as a working machine.
Now a UN study predicts that the global tourism business will lose up to US$3.3 trillion due to impact of Covid-19 bans and lockdowns, with Thailand to lose US$47 billion alone. According to the report, Thailand and France stand to lose around US$47 billion each. But the US and China are projected to have single largest losses in the travel industry.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions in the global economy. By the end of the first quarter of 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic had brought international travel to an abrupt halt and significantly impacted the tourism industry.”
The UN Conference on Trade and Development has released its ‘Covid-19 and Tourism’ and poses 3 scenarios for the world travel industry, assessing the impact of restrictive measures lasting 4, 8 and 12 months. Revenues are projected to fall $1.17, $2.22 and $3.3 trillion in the 3 scenarios, or 1.5-4.2% of the world’s GDP.
Speaking at a media conference, one of the authors believed that the second scenario “could be a realistic one”.
“International tourism has been almost totally suspended, and domestic tourism curtailed by lockdown conditions imposed in many countries. Although some destinations have started slowly to open up, many are afraid of international travel or cannot afford it due to the economic crisis.”
Then small tourist island states, such as Jamaica, stand to lose a much larger proportion of their economies, facing an 11% fall in GDP. Tourist islands like Bali and Phuket are also facing a bleak outlook until their tourism industries pick up again.
The UNCTAD report covers 65 individual countries and regions and is calling for governments to boost social protection for affected workers in the worst impacted nations.
Download the full report HERE.
