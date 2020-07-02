Pattaya’s Sukhawadee House burns… AGAIN – VIDEO

Pattaya’s venerable tourist attraction Sukhawadee House, a repository of Buddhist relics and artifacts, caught fire late last night, AGAIN. The second time in a day. A fire raged through the complex yesterday morning on the first day it was to reopen after closing for nearly 4 months due to the Covid-19 response.

Firefighters were again notified of the second fire at 11:30pm last night. 10 fire engines rushed to the scene for the second time (at least they knew where to go). The new fire started inside the main building, caused by low burning embers in the foundation area, with the wind whipping up the flames again. It took several hours to control the second blaze and firefighters fought it throughout the night.

One firefighter told The Pattaya News that, yesterday, when the original fire was under control, they kept a small team on standby at the building. They continued spraying water on the building for 15 hours.

Initial damages from yesterday’s fire were valued around 200 million baht. The structure has now suffered additional severe damage and parts of the building are in danger of collapsing, according to fire inspectors and officials.

Sukhawadee House has been in a longstanding legal dispute with Chonburi and Pattaya City officials over alleged encroachment.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News