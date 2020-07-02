Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya’s Sukhawadee House burns… AGAIN – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published 

16 mins ago

 on 

Pattaya&#8217;s Sukhawadee House burns&#8230; AGAIN &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

Pattaya’s venerable tourist attraction Sukhawadee House, a repository of Buddhist relics and artifacts, caught fire late last night, AGAIN. The second time in a day. A fire raged through the complex yesterday morning on the first day it was to reopen after closing for nearly 4 months due to the Covid-19 response.

Firefighters were again notified of the second fire at 11:30pm last night. 10 fire engines rushed to the scene for the second time (at least they knew where to go). The new fire started inside the main building, caused by low burning embers in the foundation area, with the wind whipping up the flames again. It took several hours to control the second blaze and firefighters fought it throughout the night.

One firefighter told The Pattaya News that, yesterday, when the original fire was under control, they kept a small team on standby at the building. They continued spraying water on the building for 15 hours.

Initial damages from yesterday’s fire were valued around 200 million baht. The structure has now suffered additional severe damage and parts of the building are in danger of collapsing, according to fire inspectors and officials.

Sukhawadee House has been in a longstanding legal dispute with Chonburi and Pattaya City officials over alleged encroachment.

Pattaya's Sukhawadee House burns... AGAIN - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Chon Buri police arrest knife-wielding man allegedly high on methamphetamine – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Chon Buri police arrest knife-wielding man allegedly high on methamphetamine &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger

Police in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district have arrested a 48 year old man for allegedly threatening local residents and officers with a knife. The man reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

The captain of the Nong Prue police told The Pattaya News they arrested 48 year old Sumet Hongjaroen from the northeastern Phetchabun province. He is accused of “erratically brandishing a knife” and running and shouting loudly at locals. Witnesses say they were afraid he might hurt others. He was arrested with the help of multiple officers and was uncooperative, having to be forcibly restrained with a net gun and poles.

Police say Sumet was tested and found to have methamphetamine in his urine.He faces multiple charges including resisting arrest, brandishing a deadly weapon in public and creating a public disturbance. There was no mention of the drugs test.

Chon Buri police arrest knife-wielding man allegedly high on methamphetamine - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Major Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Major Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire | The Thaiger

A favourite Pattaya tourist attraction, Sukhawadee House, was gutted by fire this morning, just as it was about to reopen after being closed for 4 months by the Covid-19 lockdown. The fire started in the ornate Buddhabaramee building and quickly spread to the main building. Fire engines and crews rushed to the 80 rai compound in Bang Lamung district after the alarm was raised about 10:30am.

The Buddhabaramee building was home to many many Buddha images and relics. The domed main building, 65 metres wide and 80 metres long, was famed for its wooden architecture. It suffered major internal damage, including cracks to the building structure.

A Burmese maid, “Cherry,” said the attraction was scheduled to reopen later today. She says she turned on the electrical system in the morning and went about her chores. After about 2 hours she heard a loud noise and saw flames coming from the stage area and spreading quickly through the building. The buildings belonged to Panya Chotitawan, chairman of Saha Farms. Officials estimate damage at 200 million baht, excluding the Buddha images, objects of worship and other assets. The entire estate is insured for 2 billion baht.

Major Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire | News by The ThaigerMajor Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire | News by The ThaigerMajor Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News |BangkokPost

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Two men in custody after British man’s motorbike stolen in Pattaya – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Two men in custody after British man’s motorbike stolen in Pattaya &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Two men are in custody, after being accused of stealing a motorbike from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. The bike’s owner, 53 year old British national, Davidson Fraser, had parked the bike between Soi Jomtien 6 and 7, in order to go exercising. He returned sometime later to find the bike gone, so he filed a report with the Pattaya Police.

Thanks to CCTV footage, it took officers just 3 hours to find and arrest the alleged thieves, who were already known to them. Chusak ‘Boy’ Sakunthong, aged 28, and Suwit ‘Wit’ Lakornsri, aged 23, were apprehended near a condo development on Jomtien Second Road, with the bike nearby. Both suspects have allegedly tested positive for drugs and are in police custody awaiting prosecution.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending