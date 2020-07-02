Pattaya
Pattaya’s Sukhawadee House burns… AGAIN – VIDEO
Pattaya’s venerable tourist attraction Sukhawadee House, a repository of Buddhist relics and artifacts, caught fire late last night, AGAIN. The second time in a day. A fire raged through the complex yesterday morning on the first day it was to reopen after closing for nearly 4 months due to the Covid-19 response.
Firefighters were again notified of the second fire at 11:30pm last night. 10 fire engines rushed to the scene for the second time (at least they knew where to go). The new fire started inside the main building, caused by low burning embers in the foundation area, with the wind whipping up the flames again. It took several hours to control the second blaze and firefighters fought it throughout the night.
One firefighter told The Pattaya News that, yesterday, when the original fire was under control, they kept a small team on standby at the building. They continued spraying water on the building for 15 hours.
Initial damages from yesterday’s fire were valued around 200 million baht. The structure has now suffered additional severe damage and parts of the building are in danger of collapsing, according to fire inspectors and officials.
Sukhawadee House has been in a longstanding legal dispute with Chonburi and Pattaya City officials over alleged encroachment.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Chon Buri police arrest knife-wielding man allegedly high on methamphetamine – VIDEO
Police in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district have arrested a 48 year old man for allegedly threatening local residents and officers with a knife. The man reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine.
The captain of the Nong Prue police told The Pattaya News they arrested 48 year old Sumet Hongjaroen from the northeastern Phetchabun province. He is accused of “erratically brandishing a knife” and running and shouting loudly at locals. Witnesses say they were afraid he might hurt others. He was arrested with the help of multiple officers and was uncooperative, having to be forcibly restrained with a net gun and poles.
Police say Sumet was tested and found to have methamphetamine in his urine.He faces multiple charges including resisting arrest, brandishing a deadly weapon in public and creating a public disturbance. There was no mention of the drugs test.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Major Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire
A favourite Pattaya tourist attraction, Sukhawadee House, was gutted by fire this morning, just as it was about to reopen after being closed for 4 months by the Covid-19 lockdown. The fire started in the ornate Buddhabaramee building and quickly spread to the main building. Fire engines and crews rushed to the 80 rai compound in Bang Lamung district after the alarm was raised about 10:30am.
The Buddhabaramee building was home to many many Buddha images and relics. The domed main building, 65 metres wide and 80 metres long, was famed for its wooden architecture. It suffered major internal damage, including cracks to the building structure.
A Burmese maid, “Cherry,” said the attraction was scheduled to reopen later today. She says she turned on the electrical system in the morning and went about her chores. After about 2 hours she heard a loud noise and saw flames coming from the stage area and spreading quickly through the building. The buildings belonged to Panya Chotitawan, chairman of Saha Farms. Officials estimate damage at 200 million baht, excluding the Buddha images, objects of worship and other assets. The entire estate is insured for 2 billion baht.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News |BangkokPostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Two men in custody after British man’s motorbike stolen in Pattaya – VIDEO
Two men are in custody, after being accused of stealing a motorbike from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. The bike’s owner, 53 year old British national, Davidson Fraser, had parked the bike between Soi Jomtien 6 and 7, in order to go exercising. He returned sometime later to find the bike gone, so he filed a report with the Pattaya Police.
Thanks to CCTV footage, it took officers just 3 hours to find and arrest the alleged thieves, who were already known to them. Chusak ‘Boy’ Sakunthong, aged 28, and Suwit ‘Wit’ Lakornsri, aged 23, were apprehended near a condo development on Jomtien Second Road, with the bike nearby. Both suspects have allegedly tested positive for drugs and are in police custody awaiting prosecution.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
