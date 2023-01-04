Connect with us

World

New York approves composting of human bodies

Published

 on 

New York is the latest US State to approve human composting as an environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional ways of dealing with human remains such as burial and cremation.

Human composting, also known as “natural organic reduction,” is a process that turns a human body into soil after death. The body gradually decomposes over several weeks inside a vessel with woodchips, alfalfa, and straw grass in special over-ground facilities.

After the body has fully decomposed and undergone a heating process to kill bacteria, the resulting soil is given back to the deceased’s loved ones who may use it to plant flowers, a tree, or vegetables.

Securing a burial plot gets progressively harder as the world’s population grows, especially in populous, sprawling cities like New York. Burials are becoming a less and less realistic option.

Another option is cremation, which is also becoming less popular due to its toll on the environment from emitting carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels. Those looking beyond death are searching for alternatives.

New York is the sixth US state to approve human composting after Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and California.

The process costs around US$7000, rivalling the price of a classic funeral with burial which costs US$7,848 on average, or a funeral with cremation which costs US$6,971 on average in America, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.

In super-ageing Japan, more and more people are opting for a “tree-burial,” which is a similar idea with a different process. In a Japanese tree-burial, the deceased is first cremated and then their remains are placed beneath a newly-planted tree, often a cherry blossom.

Tree-burials are in many ways an environmental project but are popular in Japan for several reasons. Firstly, it is a much more economically viable burial option.

The average price of setting up a traditional grave in central Tokyo is ten million yen ($76,601). In comparison, contracting a plot of land for tree-burial costs 50,000 yen (US$383) with an annual maintenance fee of 8,000 yen (US$61).

At the same time, a tree provides a physical place for relatives to visit and mourn the dead, similar to a grave. Moreover, returning to nature re-envisions the Japanese traditional hope to find “continuity” in death.

As Norwegian painter Edvard Munch famously said…

“From my rotting body, flowers shall grow, and I am in them, and that is eternity.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Chatogaster
2023-01-04 19:06
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Human composting, also known as “natural organic reduction,” is a process that turns a human body into soil after death. The body gradually decomposes over several weeks inside a vessel with woodchips, alfalfa, and straw…
KaptainRob
2023-01-04 19:14
6 minutes ago, Chatogaster said: That's fine (grinding is probably more environmentally friendly than torching), but it's hardly natural. Still, grind away. But why a $7000 price tag for passively letting nature do the majority of the job? Surely, finding…
Chatogaster
2023-01-04 19:25
5 minutes ago, KaptainRob said: I tend to think that any 'grinding' takes place at the beginning of the process otherwise composting would take much longer. A body decomposes within a month or so under normal conditions. A skeleton weighs…
Soidog
2023-01-04 19:28
This is great news. I have a list of people I’d like composting. Do they have to be dead first? 
KaptainRob
2023-01-04 19:39
12 minutes ago, Chatogaster said: A body decomposes within a month or so under normal conditions. A skeleton weighs about 15% of a human body. Dehydrate it first and it may even be less. Why grind first and waste energy…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism2 hours ago

Chinese tourist surge may be small, trains may help
Crime2 hours ago

Video of alleged Chinese Triad drug raid in October released
World2 hours ago

New York approves composting of human bodies
Sponsored10 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
Thailand2 hours ago

National Park officials condemned for allowing sailboat to destroy Krabi reef
Travel3 hours ago

Tips for planning the perfect Thailand vacation 2023
Thailand3 hours ago

Reckless driver surrenders to police after running over taxi rider
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism | Thailand News Today
Malaysia4 hours ago

King of Malaysia queues up for KFC
Technology4 hours ago

Thais can apply for a digital ID next week
Phuket5 hours ago

Tourists pump 6 billion baht into Phuket’s economy during new year
Thailand5 hours ago

Lost 6 year old boy helped home after 6-kilometre cycle ride
News5 hours ago

Love affair between Japanese porn star and Thailand goes on
Transport6 hours ago

Southern Thailand’s Hat Yai railway targeted again
Thailand6 hours ago

Man lying on a roadside for 6 days survives accident
Bangkok7 hours ago

Thailand records a drop in the sale of used homes
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending