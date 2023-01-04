Video of alleged Chinese Triad drug raid in October released

A new video has surfaced of a drug raid at Jinling nightclub in Bangkok from October that was part of a crackdown on illegal Chinese triad activity. The video was released by controversial politician and soapy massage pioneer Chuwit Kamolvisit who has been active in efforts to curb Chinese gang activity in Bangkok.

The raid in October nabbed 104 people partying who all tested positive for drugs. Some 99 of those people were Chinese. Police also seized a large number of drugs and about 30 luxury cars. Chuwit worked with the police the following month, providing them with information about Chinese gangs operating in Thailand and using the raided club as a front or a home base.

It was apparently information from the massage tycoon that allowed authorities to issue an arrest warrant for Chinese kingpin Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant.

Chuwit says that the video he released on Facebook yesterday was taken on October 26 around 11pm, right before police raided Jinling Pub. He said he questioned the transparency of the police work around the Chinese gangs and released the video to illustrate his point.

Video footage showed employees taking drugs out of wooden trays and selling them to customers after already knowing the police were on their way. But police did not take the tray of drugs as evidence when they busted the club, raising questions. Another video claimed to be taken the night before in front of the karaoke rooms at the Chinese club alleged to show staff selling drugs to customers again.

Chuwit explains that a tray very similar to that used to sell drugs in the club was taken as evidence from the Toyota Alphard van that police confiscated from the Chinese Triad kingpin last week on December 27. He points to this as a suspicious connection that could be linking the Chinese boss to the nightclub in Bangkok.

He said he will keep releasing videos to make sure important evidence doesn’t disappear and to keep the police investigation of the Chinese triads legitimate, according to Nation Thailand. Chuwit alleged that the Bangkok club was a front for nefarious activities.

“Jinling pub is a huge entertainment complex in Bangkok that features a casino, VIP and karaoke rooms for drug use, and prostitution.”