Thailand
National Park officials condemned for allowing sailboat to destroy Krabi reef
Thai netizens condemned National Park officials for failing to do their job after seeing images of a tourist sailboat destroying a coral reef in the southern province of Krabi.
Yesterday, January 3, the environmental activist Facebook page Monsoon Garbage Thailand posted photos of a white sailboat docking over the coral reef near Yawasam Island. The page explained that the island was under the care of Hat Nappharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park and was prohibited from docking.
The page included pictures taken under the boat showing that the bottom of the sailboat crashed into the reef. The page also tagged the official Facebook pages of the National Park, relevant government officials, and media channels to spread the news.
The post about the accident received a lot of attention from Thai netizens, who shared their thoughts about the cause of the incident. Some suggested that corruption might have played a role and that the travel agency that owned the boat may have paid off officials to turn a blind eye to any wrongdoing. But no one knows whether there is any truth to these claims.
The leader of the Hat Nappharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Theekawut Siburin, told Thai media today that the officials did not ignore the wrongdoing or fail to complete their duties at all. Theekawut said there were many tourist boats on the water during the new year holiday but the officials only had ten boats to patrol the sea.
Theekawut explained that National Park rangers investigated the case and found that the sailboat had travelled from Phuket and they were looking for the owner of the sailboat.
Theekawut stated that the investigation into the damage to the coral reef would continue as soon as possible and that authorities would collect the necessary information to file a complaint with the police for a violation of the National Park Act.
Theekawut said that the fine for the boat owner would depend on the extent of the damage and the assessment of coral reef specialists.
He also pointed out that most travel agencies were aware of the importance of coral reefs and marine life and made an effort to protect these natural resources. However, some tour guides may be inexperienced and may not feel comfortable warning tourists about inappropriate behaviour.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Chinese tourist surge may be small, trains may help
Video of alleged Chinese Triad drug raid in October released
New York approves composting of human bodies
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
National Park officials condemned for allowing sailboat to destroy Krabi reef
Tips for planning the perfect Thailand vacation 2023
Reckless driver surrenders to police after running over taxi rider
Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism | Thailand News Today
King of Malaysia queues up for KFC
Thais can apply for a digital ID next week
Tourists pump 6 billion baht into Phuket’s economy during new year
Lost 6 year old boy helped home after 6-kilometre cycle ride
Love affair between Japanese porn star and Thailand goes on
Southern Thailand’s Hat Yai railway targeted again
Man lying on a roadside for 6 days survives accident
Thailand records a drop in the sale of used homes
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Thai holidays in 2023
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Russians take Thailand by storm
VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
Thai Airways rehab plan soars ahead of schedule
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Expats3 days ago
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
-
Economy2 days ago
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
-
News2 days ago
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
-
Cannabis10 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
-
News3 days ago
Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
-
Thailand1 day ago
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
-
News3 days ago
Palestine welcomes UN vote on Israel’s illegal occupation
-
Featured hotels1 day ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?