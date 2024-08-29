New sinkhole swallows road in Malaysia capital

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A fresh sinkhole has appeared in the heart of Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, just 50 metres from where a woman vanished into the ground last week.

The unsettling new collapse emerged yesterday on Jalan Masjid India, a bustling thoroughfare not far from the iconic Petronas Twin Towers. Officials have cordoned off the area as they investigate potential damage to the sewage pipes beneath.

The latest sinkhole sparked further alarm as it occurred on the same road where the Indian woman, who remains missing, fell through an unanticipated opening in the ground. Search and rescue operations have been ongoing for six days but have faced significant setbacks due to persistent heavy rainfall.

The 1.5-metre sewage pipe running below the road is now under scrutiny by the Mineral and Geoscience Department, with experts assessing the stability of the surrounding land.

Jalan Masjid India, renowned for its vibrant market scene with food stalls, shops, and textiles, is currently under heavy surveillance. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that search efforts have included inspecting several manholes, though no decision has been made on when to conclude the rescue attempts.

Fadzil stated at a press briefing in Putrajaya that the core issue is the management of drainage, hinting at broader infrastructural concerns.

In a related development, another sinkhole has opened up along Jalan Pantai Permai, approximately a 20-minute drive from the initial site. Officials continue to assess the situation and the potential risks posed by these sudden ground collapses, reported Bangkok Post.

