Bangkok governor assures city’s safety amid rising waters

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt takes charge as floodwaters loom large, inspecting vital levee repairs and boosting confidence in the city’s flood defence strategy.

Chadchart, accompanied by Deputy Governor Wisanu Supsompol and top officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Drainage and Sewerage Department, yesterday conducted a crucial inspection of flood levee repairs along the Chao Phraya River in Yannawa district. The visit focused on the Rama III area, where a new water gate on Klong Ta Huang is under construction to enhance water management.

During the inspection, the 58 year old city chief and his team observed ongoing work on the new gate and were briefed on plans to deepen the canal through dredging, a move aimed at increasing its water retention capacity. The delegation also reviewed recent repairs to ruptured spots along the levees and noted the installation of water pumps in critical areas to mitigate overflow risks.

Chadchart expressed his confidence in the city’s preparedness, highlighting that the Sirikit and Bhumibol dams upstream have ample capacity to handle additional water, thus limiting the volume of runoff reaching Bangkok. Despite the anticipated increase in upstream floodwaters and rising sea tides expected in October, Chadchart reassured residents of the BMA’s readiness to tackle any challenges that arise, reported The Nation.

“We are well-prepared for the upcoming flood season.”

Chadchart emphasised the effectiveness of the current flood management measures.

“The BMA is capable of managing the situation efficiently, ensuring Bangkok remains safe.”

