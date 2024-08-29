Foreign driver damages Thai woman’s car during dispute (video)

A Thai woman is taking legal action against a foreign man for damaging her car during a heated traffic dispute on a road in Phuket yesterday.

The Thai woman, whose name remains undisclosed, shared the details of the incident with the Phuket Times today, August 29. She explained that the foreign motorist, whose nationality was unknown, followed her from an intersection near Central Phuket to a nearby tunnel.

Advertisements

The foreign man reportedly wanted to overtake the woman’s car and honked his horn at her. The two parties became angry and cut each other off until they exited the tunnel.

The woman stated that she decided to park her car, and the foreigner did the same. He then got out of his car and walked straight to hers. He shouted in a foreign language and struck the back of the woman’s car and dented it.

The foreigner attempted to open her car door but failed. The woman said she parked in front of his car to prevent him from leaving the scene, wanting him to take responsibility for the damage.

The Thai motorist also shared a video of the incident with the news agency. The video showed the foreign man shouting at the Thai driver and her passenger. The Thai nationals were heard calling the police to the scene.

The foreign man then returned to his car and drove away. Before leaving, he opened his car window and recorded a video of the Thai woman’s car, including its registration plate.

Advertisements

The woman told the media that she already reported the incident to the police and urged anyone with video evidence to share it with her.

Another Thai woman took to the TikTok app to share a video of the incident on her account @witpimmm, with the caption, “Difficult to live in Phuket nowadays.” The video showed the foreign man angrily getting out of his car and shouting at the woman’s car.

As of now, the police have not yet provided an update on the legal proceedings to the public.