US woman unleashes “pawsome” power, fights off bear with bare hands to save pet dog

Picture courtesy of CNN

A 64 year old woman from Maine, USA, hit headlines around the globe when she fought off a bear with her bare hands to protect her pet dog. The woman lives near the border of New Hampshire and was left with injuries to her hand but miraculously, she and her pet survived the ordeal.

Lynn Kelly was working in her backyard when her dog suddenly started barking and sprinted towards the woods.

“I ran after my dog, calling for it. Eventually, the dog came running back, but right behind the dog was a bear.

“The bear looked at me and I looked at the bear. I thought we’d both be scared of each other.”

The shocking event was reported by the Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Department of Maine, reported KhaoSod.

The department revealed that Kelly went toe to toe with the bear.

“When the bear stood on its hind legs, Kelly tried to stand taller. She then punched the bear in the nose.”

The bear then bit Kelly on the right hand and left a puncture wound on her left wrist. After the confrontation, the bear let go of her and ran back into the forest. Kelly quickly notified the authorities and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her wounds. She has since returned home and importantly, her dog was unharmed.

The bear involved in the incident has not been seen since. Staff have set traps in an attempt to capture it. The Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Department of Maine has issued advice to the public to ‘maintain a distance’ if they encounter a bear and to “not disturb the bear.”

They also advise pet owners to walk their dogs on non-retractable leads and “do not come between your dog and a bear.”