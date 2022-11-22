World
Iran’s football team declines to sing its own anthem at World Cup
Iran’s football team declined to sing its national anthem at the FIFA World Cup in a move that appears to be a display of solidarity with their fellow countrymen, who are protesting against Iran’s theocratic dictatorship.
Before yesterday’s match against England, the Iranian players stood silent as their national anthem was played before the game kicked off.
This bold gesture comes as Iranian authorities continue to kill and imprison protesters, minorities, and women dressed “immodestly.” News has circulated on social media that the Iranian regime plans to execute 15,000 protesters. Some journalists said that this is a false claim and Iranians have berated the journalists over this accusation, insisting that the claim is true.
Before the match, there was a bit of controversy behind FIFA allowing the Iranian team to compete. Many prominent Iranians took to social media to say that the team should have been boycotted since they had expressed loyalty to the Iranian government.
Iranian-British comedian Omid Djalili posted a video on his social media platforms about the issue. Djalili noted that the players had “bowed to the terrorists” when they met with Iranian President Raisi.
Message to the @England football team at the #WorldCup for the game v Islamic Republic of Iran 🇮🇷 on Monday. We think it would be amazing if you did this. It would mean more than you could ever imagine. pic.twitter.com/SHtz8oB9IJ
— Omid Djalili (@omid9) November 19, 2022
But the silence during the anthem wasn’t enough for some Iranians protesting the regime. During the match, Iranians at the cup shouted “BESHARAF,” meaning dishonourable, at the Iranian team. Other Iranians on social media have claimed that the gesture was “too little too late.”
At the #EnglandVsIran #ENGIRAN game today people in the stands chanting in Persian:
🗣 “BESHARAF BESHARAF”
This is a chant you are hearing a lot in the #Iran protests. It means “dishonourable” in Persian. #FIFAWorldCup2022 #WorldCup2022 #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/GxfTZLTVw3
— Samira Mohyeddin سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) November 21, 2022
Even though the Iranian team had met with President Raisi earlier, the team’s captain made another statement of solidarity with protesters at the cup, saying “I want to say condolences to all the grieving families in Iran… we want them to know we are with them and by their side and share their pain.”
Iran eventually lost their opening World Cup Group B game to England 6-2. After the game, Iran’s Portugese-born manager Carlos Queiroz said the political unrest at home had taken a toll on his squad.
“To those who come to disturb the team with the issues that are not only about the football opinions, they’re not welcome because our boys, they’re just simple football boys.
“Let the kids play the game. Because this is what they’re looking for. They wanted to represent the country, to represent the people, as any other national team that is here. And all the national teams, there are issues at home.”
Iran’s World Cup captain: “In the name of God, creator of rainbows… I want to say condolences to all the grieving families in Iran… we want them to know we are with them and by their side and share their pain.”
Astounding courage & bravery. pic.twitter.com/7m16DvLJNc
— Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) November 21, 2022
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Searches after Indonesian earthquake, death toll over 160
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
BTS Skytrain demands 40 million baht debt is paid
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Iran’s football team declines to sing its own anthem at World Cup
Get fight-ready at these 5 incredible Muay Thai gyms in Koh Samui
Experience amazing hair restoration procedures at Bangkok Hair Clinic
Row erupts over Thailand’s unfair allocation of World Cup games
Foreigner repeatedly scams petrol stations in central Thailand
Heavy rain and flash flood in Thailand | GMT ON TOUR
Chinese man operates illegal hairdressers in plain sight in Pattaya, Thailand
The evolution of Thanksgiving in a multicultural America
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
Fraudulant websites offer refunds on FTX collapse
Thailand News Today | Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs
Earthquake kills at least 46 in Indonesia
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
Unhinged cop shoots bar owner after being refused free food & drinks
New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
-
Northern Thailand3 days ago
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
-
Transport2 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
-
Expats23 hours ago
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Riot police use tear gas and fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok, Thailand
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Taxi app gaff sends passengers to wrong airport causing 10,000 baht loss
-
World2 days ago
Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas