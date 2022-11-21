Connect with us

England vs Iran World Cup 2022 : Previews, live score, H2H

Preview of FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B England will compete against Iran, broadcast live on True4U 24 channel. see statistics, time, and Update live football results below.

November 21, 2022, “World Cup 2022group stage match report. tonight’s World Cup program has 3 matches, with this pair being Group B, meeting the crowd’s favorites. The Roaring Lion Army, the England national team, will meet the Iran national football team at the Khalifa International Stadium at 8:00 p.m. (TH time)

  • England – Iran (Group B)
  • November 21, 2022
  • Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium
  • Time : 20.00

Performance of the last 5 games before the start of the game

England national football team

  • 27/09/22 UEFA Nations League: England 3 – 3 Germany
  • 24/09/22 UEFA Nations League: Italy 0 – 1 England
  • 15/06/22 UEFA Nations League: England 0 – 4 Hungary
  • 12/06/22 UEFA Nations League: England 0 – 0 Italy
  • 08/06/22 UEFA Nations League: Germany 1 – 1 England

FIFA Ranking (FIFA Ranking): 5th place

Iran national football team

  • 10/11/22 Friendly match: Iran 1 – 0 Nicaragua
  • 27/09/22 Friendly match: Senegal 1 – 1 Iran
  • 23/09/22 Friendly match: Iran 1 – 0 Uruguay
  • 13/06/22 Friendly match: Iran 1 – 2 Algeria
  • 06/06/22 Friendly: Canada meets Iran (game canceled)

FIFA Ranking: 20th place

Head-to-head between the two teams.

These two teams have never met before.

The latest preparation of both teams

England

  • The latest team condition of the Lion Army, Gareth Southgate, will still not be able to use Kyle Walker, a veteran defender. who still have injuries I still need to rest and recover first. As for the other main characters In the condition of the team is quite ready.
  • England is expected to organize an army by sending Harry Kane as a target striker and Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden as attackers on both sides, while the midfield will have Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. Is the engine room to drive the game While the defensive line John Stones and Harry Maguire are still not the core in front of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

england iran world cup 2022

Iran

  • The readiness for the battle of Iran in this match, Carlos Queiroz, has no problems with injured players. The main players live together face to face and Arrange the best team to fight in the team’s first game.
  • Iran will be led by striker Mehdi Taremi in this game. and central midfield forces such as Wahit Arimi, Saed Isatolahi, and Ahmed Nourallahi, while at the back will be Hossein Kananizadekan and Cho. Jae Khalizadeh stands in the center pair.

Forecast the 11 players.

England: Jordan Pickford (GK), John Stones, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden.

Iran : Alireza Bairanvand (GK), Sadej Moharrami, Hossein Khananizadekan, Shojae Khalizadeh, Ehsan Haisafi, Ali. Reza Jahanbaghz, Ahmed Nourallahi, Saed Isatolahi, Ali Karimi, Wahit Arimi, Mehdi Taremi

Watch live football England vs iran world cup 2022

Expat sports fans can watch live broadcasts of England VS Iran via this TV Broadcast.

  • England vs Iran World Cup Round of 32
  • Monday, November 21, 2022, kicking off at 20:00
  • Khalifa International Stadium
  • Which channel is the World Cup broadcast live? True4U24 (True4U 24)

England vs Iran live score

Live score of  England vs Iran in World cup.

 

