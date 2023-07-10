Indian husband arranges wedding for unfaithful wife and her lover (video)
In an unusual twist of events that recently went viral, an Indian man decided to arrange a wedding so his unfaithful wife could marry her secret lover, with the entire neighbourhood as witnesses. The noteworthy solution, chosen by the husband after discovering his wife’s illicit affair, left many bystanders astonished.
The distressed husband, a resident of Phihara, India, has been married to his wife for three years and they have two children together. He had sensed clues of his wife’s secretive romance almost since the beginning of their marriage. Despite his warnings, her behaviour remained unchanged.
One day, the wife took advantage of her husband’s absence on a work trip and snuck off to her lover’s home late at night. However, their rendezvous was thwarted by the lover’s family, who physically assaulted him and detained both of them. News of the affair quickly spread throughout their village, causing widespread discontent and subsequent expulsion of the pair, reported KhaoSod.
Contrary to expectations, when the husband returned home and learned of the incident, he took the unusual step of arranging a wedding ceremony for the illicit couple at a local temple with villagers as witnesses.
Initially, the wife’s lover was reluctant to marry, but following the villagers’ physical coercion, She surrendered. A video shows him applying a red dot on the forehead of his soon-to-be wife, signifying she would be his wife while shaking in uncontrollable tears.
अनोखा ब्याह, नवादा: पति ने कराई अपनी ही पत्नी की दूसरी शादी,
रात के अंधेरे में प्रेमिका से मिलने आया था प्रेमी युगल, दोनों ही बेडरूम में ऑन द स्पॉट पकड़े गए, ग्रामीणों ने दोनों को पकड़कर नारदीगंज थाने में करा दी शादी,
#BiharNews #nawada pic.twitter.com/f5FXfWtYEG
— Sonu Singh, Journalist (@BhumiharSonu) July 5, 2023
For more unusual, weird and wonderful wedding tales and stories click the link HERE.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.