Indian husband arranges wedding for unfaithful wife and her lover (video)

Picture courtesy of @BhumiharSonu Twitter.

In an unusual twist of events that recently went viral, an Indian man decided to arrange a wedding so his unfaithful wife could marry her secret lover, with the entire neighbourhood as witnesses. The noteworthy solution, chosen by the husband after discovering his wife’s illicit affair, left many bystanders astonished.

The distressed husband, a resident of Phihara, India, has been married to his wife for three years and they have two children together. He had sensed clues of his wife’s secretive romance almost since the beginning of their marriage. Despite his warnings, her behaviour remained unchanged.

One day, the wife took advantage of her husband’s absence on a work trip and snuck off to her lover’s home late at night. However, their rendezvous was thwarted by the lover’s family, who physically assaulted him and detained both of them. News of the affair quickly spread throughout their village, causing widespread discontent and subsequent expulsion of the pair, reported KhaoSod.

Contrary to expectations, when the husband returned home and learned of the incident, he took the unusual step of arranging a wedding ceremony for the illicit couple at a local temple with villagers as witnesses.

Initially, the wife’s lover was reluctant to marry, but following the villagers’ physical coercion, She surrendered. A video shows him applying a red dot on the forehead of his soon-to-be wife, signifying she would be his wife while shaking in uncontrollable tears.

