Man urges wife to remarry after arrest for 30 year old murder in China

Picture courtesy of Weibo/@Youth Video.

A shocking revelation within a 30 year old cold case sparked a fervent discussion online, concerning a man‘s last request to his grief-stricken wife following his arrest for a murder he allegedly committed three decades ago. The incident, which has gripped the Chinese social media sphere, illuminates the tragic personal consequences of one man’s decades-long evasion of the law.

The murder case, originating in the Hubei province of China in 1993, made shockwaves after the man, known as Zao, was finally apprehended in late June by local police in Guangzhou province. His long sought-after capture left a chilling image: A devoted wife left sobbing inconsolably as her husband is taken away by the police.

Remarkably, in a moment fraught with emotion, Zao begged his wife to let him go, insisting she finds happiness again and remarry, South China Morning Post reported. He told his sister-in-law to get his sister to sign divorce papers and remarry, as he would not be leaving jail.

Following his arrest, Zao appeared to show remorse for his past crimes. With an air of melancholy, he expressed regret for the murder he committed 30 years prior. He also mentioned that he had not seen his parents for many years.

Follow us on :













The heart-wrenching scenario went viral in China, with a video of Zao’s farewell to his wife receiving over 30 million views on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media site.

His tale unleashed a flood of mixed reactions from netizens. Some sympathise with Zao’s plight, noting the apparent love between him and his wife. Yet others express scorn towards the fugitive, arguing that his victim was denied the chance of a happy life and pointing out that if he truly held morals, he would have surrendered long ago.