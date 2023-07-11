Bangkok couple’s miraculous escape from tragic road bridge collapse (video)

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A miraculous escape from death was recounted by a husband and wife following a tragic road bridge collapse. They narrowly evaded the mishap, having their vehicle hit just moments after they heard a loud noise. However, their car broke down, forcing them to flee as debris rained down onto the vehicle’s roof.

The collapsing bridge, which was under construction, situated along the Luang Phaeng Road in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok, caused injuries to 13 individuals and claimed the lives of two workers – one at the site and the other at Chulabhon Hospital 9. The subsequent clear-up operation is expected to take no more than seven days.

Forty-six-year-old Pa-Chuen Chaokham and his 44 year old wife Jamnian Chinwong were in a white Isuzu D-Max pickup when the incident took place. The couple recalled their horrifying ordeal in stark detail, having driven past the collapsing bridge just after making a shopping trip.

They heard a loud noise, looked up to see the bridge hurtling down, and then desperately tried to accelerate away from the impending danger. Yet their car wouldn’t start, and moments later, a piece of the bridge landed just centimetres in front of their vehicle, with other fragments falling onto the car’s roof.

Consumed in a cloud of dust, the couple decided to leave the car and sought help at a nearby petrol station, reported KhaoSod.

Pa-Chuen holds a strong belief that their lives were saved by the amulets they’ve been continuously wearing for nearly ten years.

Follow us on :













His was a Luang Pu Tuad amulet from the Chalong temple in Phuket province, whereas his wife was wearing the Luang Phor Khoi amulet from the Khositaram Temple in Chai Nat province.

Additionally, they had Luang Pu Suk’s amulet from the Pak Klong Makham Tao temple in Chai Nat province and Luang Phor Kuay’s amulet from the Khao Din Temple in the car. Reflecting on the catastrophe, he attributed it to negligence on the part of the construction workers. Luckily, his insurance company took care of the damage to their vehicle.