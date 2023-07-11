Thai man evades police after murdering employer

Photo via Nation

A Thai man managed to evade arrest after murdering his employer and looting valuables from her house in the southern province of Song Khla.

The horrifying sequence of events unfolded when the victim’s son paid a visit to his mother’s home in the Saba Yoi district on July 9, prompted by concerned neighbours who noticed her absence. To his sheer horror, he discovered his lifeless 63 year old mother, Auyporn, lying in her bedroom.

Reacting swiftly, the son reviewed the security camera footage, only to witness the gruesome murder of his mother. The perpetrator used some wire to strangle the victim and then dragged her from the hallway to her bedroom. After ensuring his victim’s demise, the culprit proceeded to steal her wallet, mobile phone, lawn mower, and a motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

Further investigation of the security cameras outside the house revealed that the victim had handed a container of oil to the assailant, to help with his grass-cutting duties. The son informed the police that his mother often employed people for maintaining her lawn, leading him to suspect that the murderer might have been a former employee.

Consequently, the son promptly filed a complaint at Saba Yoi Police Station. Through their efforts, the officers identified the thief as 32 year old Faisorn Madaha. The day after the murder, Faisorn returned to the house to steal Auyporn’s pickup truck. However, his plan was thwarted as the police officers were closely monitoring the area. Unfortunately, Faisorn managed to evade capture once again.

Follow us on :













Subsequently, the officers discovered the stolen motorcycle and lawn mower at the residence of a village headman in another locality. The headman disclosed that Faisorn had sold him the items for a mere 1,000 baht.

Continuing their investigation, the officers uncovered evidence suggesting that Faisorn did not act alone. CCTV footage from a nearby location captured the image of a friend assisting Faisorn in his escape. The officers successfully apprehended the accomplice, who confessed to aiding in the crime. However, Faisorn himself remains at large, evading capture by the authorities.