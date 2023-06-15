Stirring noodle drama: Chinese bride’s parents reject wedding gift, calling it a ‘souper’ insult

PHOTO: eva.vn

The parents of a Chinese bride refused to allow their daughter to marry her future husband after the groom gave them four boxes of instant noodles as a wedding gift. The parents said the groom’s present was insulting.

Each region has its Chinese wedding traditions, but regardless of location, all parents want their daughters to have a dignified and respectable wedding ceremony. The bride’s parents in Zantong province, China, did not see it this way and refused to allow the groom’s family into their home due to the unusual choice of wedding gift.

The bride and groom lived close to each other and first met through a matchmaker before eventually deciding to get married. Their families had previously discussed the wedding arrangements without any issues arising, as they both came from the same village and followed the same wedding customs. The bride’s parents did not ask for extravagant gifts, only wanting their daughter to be happy and treated well by the groom’s family.

The bride’s parents said…

“We follow local customs for engagement and wedding ceremonies. What other families do, we do too. We don’t ask for much.”

However, they could not have anticipated the unusual turn of events on the wedding day.

As the groom’s family arrived to collect the bride in a luxurious car, they also brought along a large truck. Everyone assumed it was carrying gold dowry gifts for the bride’s family, but instead, the truck contained just four boxes of instant noodles. The bride and her parents were shocked by the choice of gift, feeling as if the groom and his family were disrespecting them. Consequently, they refused to let the groom take their daughter and asked his family to leave their home.

A heated argument ensued between the two families, but the groom’s explanation only made matters worse. He claimed that they merely wanted to make the wedding more exciting and fun, without realising the stunt would escalate into drama.

It is unclear if the couple eventually got married but the story has sparked online debates, with users questioning the groom’s lack of judgement and the absence of guidance from the groom’s parents or elders. Comments included…

“Who asks for a wife with four boxes of instant noodles? It’s ridiculous”

“Even if the groom doesn’t understand customs, shouldn’t his parents know?”

Follow us on :













The unfortunate event marked a pivotal moment in the couple’s relationship and put the spotlight on the importance of cultural understanding and respect in wedding ceremonies.

In related news, a Chinese groom caused a stir on social media after using an armoured pickup truck and a team of bodyguards to transport a dowry worth more than 48 million baht (US$1.4 million) to his bride’s family. Read more about the story HERE and many other weird and wonderful wedding dowry stories HERE.