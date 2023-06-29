Father mistakenly reports son to police for motorbike theft in a surprise twist of events

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

In a bizarre incident of theft occurring in China‘s Kaoyan City, Jiangsu province, a middle-aged man reported the loss of his motorbike only to discover his son was the culprit. The unidentified man’s unexpected discovery spread via online Chinese social media platforms two days ago.

The victim notified the local police about his missing motorbike, suspecting it had been stolen. Despite an extensive search in and around the area, no trace of the vehicle was found. Consequently, police officers were dispatched to the scene of the crime, where they maintained surveillance and performed local enquiries.

A review of CCTV footage revealed a young man wearing a blue t-shirt, long pants, and slippers, approaching the bike casually. He managed his belongings before kick-starting the bike and driving off, without displaying any signs of agitation or stress, reported KhaoSod.

Upon questioning the bike owner about his familiarity with the individual in the footage, he adamantly expressed that he did not know him. The inquiry continued until he returned home and noticed a few discrepancies. This led him to realise, to his astonishment, that the thief was his son.

In the wake of this revelation, the father acknowledged that he hadn’t seen his son in more than a year. As a parent, he confessed not knowing what his son looked like. The embarrassment took him by surprise, for he never envisaged a situation of his own blood stealing from him.

