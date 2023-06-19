Skyrocket your realty career: FazWaz’s next Agent Recruitment Event at the Space Hotel, Pattaya FazWaz's next Agent Recruitment Event is happening on Friday, 30th June 2023 at Grande Centre Point SPACE Pattaya

IMAGE: FazWaz Agent Recruitment Event in Pattaya

Pattaya‘s newest attraction, nicknamed “The Space Hotel”, has already taken the city by storm, reimagining conventional urban stays with themed astronomy rooms and interactive space-related activities. The hotel’s revolutionary design and environment are perfect for inspiring creativity and fostering connections with real estate professionals. Don’t miss out on this chance to join FazWaz, experience the extraordinary Space Hotel, and launch your real estate career into the stratosphere!

Overview: FazWaz’s previous Agent Recruitment Events

Thailand’s leading real estate company, FazWaz, held two successful Agent Recruitment Events last month, May, at the Hyatt Regency Koh Samui and Four Points by Sheraton at Patong Beach. The recruitment events featured enlightening presentations, speed interviews, and a dynamic networking segment. Budding real estate agents were granted the valuable chance to engage with FazWaz’s top team members, acquiring knowledge about the organisation’s culture and prospects for expansion.

The occasion proved to be a fruitful experience for aspiring agents, enabling them to become part of one of Thailand’s rapidly growing real estate enterprises. Owing to the event’s success, FazWaz persistently fortifies its position as a leading property firm in Thailand, drawing in exceptional talent while cultivating an atmosphere of outstanding performance and development.

Mark your calendars: FazWaz’s next Agent Recruitment Event in Pattaya

FazWaz enthusiastically reveals its forthcoming Agent Recruitment Event, set to take place at Thailand’s pioneering “Space” themed hotel, Grande Centre Point SPACE Pattaya, on Friday, 30th June 2023. Prospective agents have the flexibility to select from two accommodating time options: 9:30 am or 1:30 pm. This impending affair promises to deliver an abundance of opportunities for ambitious agents seeking a fulfilling career journey with FazWaz.

Why become an agent at FazWaz?

1. International working environment

FazWaz takes pride in creating a diverse and inclusive working space, where individuals from different backgrounds and cultures can come together to deliver exceptional service to clients.

2. 3.7 million monthly websites visit

The company’s strong online presence ensures a constant flow of prospects and leads for its agents to work with.

3. 10,000+ leads generated each month

FazWaz’s commitment to providing a high volume of quality leads allows its agents to focus on closing deals and making clients’ real estate dreams come true.

4. Qualified leads via the Customer Service Team

The company’s dedicated customer service team filters leads and passes on only the most qualified ones to its agents. This ensures agents spend their time productively, working with genuine customers.

5. Fewer co-broke deals

FazWaz’s emphasis on minimising co-broke deals ensures that agents earn higher commissions and can focus on providing the best possible service to their clients.

6. Training provided

FazWaz offers a comprehensive training to ensure that every agent gets the support and resources needed to succeed. The training sessions are designed to help agents hone their skills and improve their performance.

About FazWaz

FazWaz is a leading Property Technology company and real estate marketplace headquartered in Thailand, offering an extensive range of properties for sale and rent across Southeast Asia. FazWaz has agency offices strategically located in six major regions of Thailand, including Phuket Province, Bangkok, Koh Samui, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Hua Hin District. The company’s extensive portfolio of properties, coupled with its commitment to exceptional customer service, has earned it a reputation as one of the most trusted real estate companies in Thailand.