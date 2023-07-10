Ex-wife crashes wedding demanding overdue child maintenance

Picture courtesy of Sanook

In an unusual twist to a wedding ceremony yesterday, a woman accompanied by a young child crashed her ex-husband’s nuptials. The woman had no intention of creating a scene but merely sought acknowledgement from her former spouse for co-parenting responsibilities. The incident took place in the town of Bang Phu in Anhui province, China.

The wedding arranged on a grand scale was momentarily halted as the duo appeared in front of the newlyweds, with his ex-wife demanding money from the groom. The utterance left the entire group aghast momentarily, and the couple was visibly taken aback.

However, within a blink, the couple brushed aside the situation, pretended as though nothing amiss had occurred, and proceeded towards the banquet hall to continue with the wedding celebrations. The child persisted in following the groom around, asking for money, but throughout the ceremony, the groom chose to ignore her, as if he neither heard nor saw anything.

The groom’s previous marriage was fraught with discord, with numerous incidents of the woman allegedly being abused by her husband, ultimately leading to their divorce. In the court ruling, the mother had won the custody of her daughter, while the father was supposed to contribute to monthly child maintenance of 600 yuan (approximately 3,000 baht).

However, for over one and a half years, the father hadn’t made any efforts to visit or check on his daughter, and never paid the stipulated child support. Despite making several attempts to contact him, the ex-wife was blocked repeatedly. Struggling single-handedly to raise her daughter and juggling work, she believed had no other choice but to gatecrash her ex-husband’s wedding.

Meanwhile, the groom’s father counter-argued that the child’s mother had prohibited his family from visiting her. Moreover, they firmly assert having paid the entire child support dues. Upon hearing this, the former daughter-in-law instantly retorted that…

“The sum is not extensive, merely 7,000 yuan yearly, yet since the court’s ruling, I haven’t received a penny.”

The ex-wife additionally revealed that only a day before the wedding, someone had offered her 2,000 yuan (approximately 10,000 baht), in an attempt to dissuade her from creating a ruckus at the wedding. Nonetheless, she turned down the offer, deeply offended by her former husband’s attitude, and desired shared responsibility for their child. The groom’s ex-wife said…

“That day, my daughter and I sat together in the banquet hall from the beginning until the end of the event. He didn’t even bother to ask if we were hungry. He treated us as complete strangers.”

The incident caused quite a stir in the Chinese online community. Many criticized the groom for shirking his paternal duties, while some pointed fingers at the bride’s indifferent attitude towards her stepchild and ex-spouse.

A section of netizens felt that the ex-wife’s actions were slightly extravagant, as there were numerous other non-disruptive ways to negotiate without creating a scene at the ex-husband’s wedding.