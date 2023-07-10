Chiropractic Adjustment and Treatment in Thailand: What You Need to Know

Chiropractic Adjustment is a well-recognized and proven treatment involving spinal manipulation aimed at restoring mobility and enhancing the body’s overall functionality. Performed by qualified chiropractors, this procedure involves a controlled, quick directional thrust into a spinal joint, either through hands or a small instrument. In addition to chiropractors, physical therapists, and osteopathic physicians can also perform chiropractic adjustments with the required training and licensing.

This reliable natural therapy option is often preferred for addressing conditions such as lower back pain, neck pain, and headaches. While the cost for a Chiropractic Adjustment in Thailand may vary based on the patient’s condition, the chiropractor’s experience, and the clinic’s location, it tends to be a safer and more affordable solution than long-term prescription medications or costly procedures.

During the Adjustment, the patient is typically asked to lie face down on a specialised chiropractic table. The chiropractor then applies controlled, directional force to the spinal joints, pushing them beyond their normal range of motion. As the chiropractor manipulates the joints, patients might hear cracking or popping sounds, which is normal. For more information click HERE.

A session of Chiropractic Adjustment takes around 30-60 minutes, depends on the complexity of the condition. However, the process is non-invasive and allows patients to leave the clinic soon after the session. Most patients require a series of visits (approximately six to ten) to observe maximum improvement.

Essential to recovery is rest for at least a day or two after each session. Some patients might feel minor side effects, such as fatigue, headache, or pain in the treated areas, which should subside within a few days. Strenuous activity is usually discouraged until patients fully recover. However, each patient’s recovery timeline might differ based on individual health conditions.

Effective aftercare amplifies the benefits of the Chiropractic Adjustment. Patients are recommended to stay hydrated, remain active and practice exercises provided by the chiropractor. Much like the cost and the recovery timeline, the success rate of the procedure can also vary depending on the patient’s condition. However, studies have shown that approximately 80% of patients who undergo chiropractic adjustments report improvements in symptoms.

Before the procedure, the chiropractor usually conducts a comprehensive assessment, including a complete review of the patient’s medical history and a physical examination. This in-depth understanding of the patient’s health condition helps the chiropractor to personalize the treatment plan.

Chiropractic Adjustment is generally a safe procedure, although temporary minor side effects can occur but serious complications are extremely rare. The treatment has been found to be beneficial for children and teenagers who commonly struggle with posture-related problems, sporting injuries, back and neck discomfort and conditions like asthma and ear infections.

Chiropractic Adjustments can also be safely performed during pregnancy to help manage common ailments like sciatica and backache, reduce labor time, and maintain overall health. However, it is important to consult with a physician before undergoing the procedure during pregnancy. Techniques are modified to avoid unnecessary pressure on the abdomen, and your chiropractor will provide safe prenatal exercises and stretches.

As long as you provide your chiropractic with an accurate and comprehensive medical history, and follow their aftercare advice, Chiropractic Adjustment can be a safe, effective and convenient form of therapy during your stay in Thailand.

Considering Chiropractic Treatment in Thailand: A Comprehensive Guide

Chiropractic treatment has been gaining popularity worldwide as an alternative to conventional medical treatments for certain musculoskeletal conditions. This type of treatment is undergone by a licensed and trained chiropractor using their hands to relieve the joints, muscles, and bones. One country where the practice of chiropractic treatment has flourished in recent years is Thailand.

Involving the use of various techniques, including spinal manipulation or the chiropractic adjustment, chiropractic treatment aims to alleviate painful muscles and joints. The focus is on reducing nerve irritability, enhancing functionality, and restoring or increasing range of motion in the affected area.

So, suppose you’re considering undergoing chiropractic treatment in Thailand. In that case, here is some vital information you need to know.

Cost and Insurance Coverage

Like in other parts of the world, one factor that might influence your decision to have chiropractic treatment in Thailand would likely be the cost. Session costs can vary widely, ranging from as low as 30 dollars to several hundred dollars. It is advised to check whether your insurance coverage extends to chiropractic treatments before setting up an appointment.

