Maintaining a healthy gastrointestinal tract with Bumrungrad International Hospital

A healthy gastrointestinal tract is vital for overall well-being. The gastrointestinal tract, commonly referred to as the GI tract or digestive tract, is a long, muscular tube that extends from the mouth to the… well, the other end. Its crucial job is to break down food into nutrients that the body can absorb.

As our lifestyles evolve in an ever-changing, fast-paced world, it becomes increasingly essential to ensure optimal gastrointestinal health to stave off digestive disorders and maintain our general wellness. Leading the charge in providing expert support and guidance on this front is Bangkok’s prestigious Bumrungrad International Hospital, with its state-of-the-art Digestive Disease Center offering a comprehensive range of services. Teaming up with the folks at Bumrungrad International Hospital, we’ve put together a handy guide for keeping your gastrointestinal tract in tip-top shape. Let’s start!

Eat a healthy diet featuring prebiotics

Prebiotics are non-digestible food ingredients that encourage the growth of beneficial bacteria within your gut. They can be found in various foods like asparagus, kidney beans, and bananas (who knew?!). So, go ahead and treat yourself to an extra spoonful of your much-loved legumes or whip up a delightfully fruity banana smoothie. Not only will your taste buds thank you, but your gut will be doing a happy dance, too!

Eat slowly and savour every bite

Taking your time while eating not only helps your stomach break down food more effectively but also prevents overeating. This leisurely approach can help reduce your risk of being overweight and developing diabetes. Plus, you get to truly enjoy your meal!

Drink a good amount of fluids

Hydration is key – fluids keep the GI tract hydrated and help prevent constipation. So, invest in a reusable water bottle and keep sipping on H2O throughout the day.

Avoid excessive consumption of sugar and artificial sweeteners

Too much of these sweet things can lead to dysbiosis, an imbalance of microflora in the GI tract. This can increase the risk of conditions such as IBS, diabetes, heart disease, and even obesity. Go ahead and enjoy the sweet life but in moderation!

Exercise regularly

Physical activity is key to keeping a healthy body weight, which in turn decreases your risk of developing colon or rectal cancer. So, find a physical activity you enjoy (dance parties totally count), and get moving!

Managing stress

Our digestive system has been nicknamed the “second brain” – and for good reason. Even a smidgen of stress can affect your digestive health. Whether stress comes from psychological, physical, or environmental sources, it’s essential to find healthy ways to manage it. And don’t forget, getting enough sleep is crucial too!

Avoid smoking

While it’s no secret that smoking is harmful to overall health, it can also do a number on your GI tract. Step away from cigarettes for a healthier you!

Don’t use antibiotics unnecessarily

Sure, antibiotics are powerful drugs that treat bacterial infections, but they can also cause harm when misused. Overusing antibiotics can kill the good bacteria in your digestive system. Thus, leading to complications like diarrhoea, yeast infections, and other health issues.

Don’t hesitate to get your gastrointestinal health checked

Unfortunately, with digestive diseases becoming increasingly common, more and more people are at risk of developing troublesome complications if left untreated. Issues like reflux disease, dyspepsia, constipation, diarrhoea, hepatitis, and gastrointestinal and liver cancer can affect individuals of all ages.

But the good news is that if you’re looking for personalized advice, the doctors at Bumrungrad International Hospital’s Digestive Disease and Liver Center are ready to provide you with the guidance you need.

Rest assured that Bumrungrad’s Digestive Disease Center in Bangkok, has you covered. They boasts nearly 20 specialists in the fields of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Diagnostic Endoscopy, and Therapeutic Endoscopy. Moreover, their state-of-the-art facilities and expertise enable the provision of the best care for an array of digestive diseases.

In addition to the specialist clinics, Bumrungrad International Hospital also offers a range of diagnostic procedures. These include GI Endoscopy Lab, Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), Diagnostic/Screening Colonoscopy, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), Percutaneous Endoscopy Gastrostomy, Barium Enema, Capsule Endoscopy, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Fibroscan, and pH Monitoring.

And here’s a fun fact: Bumrungrad International Hospital’s Digestive Disease Center provides cutting-edge medical and surgical care to over 36,000 patients annually! With a specialist team of American and European board-certified doctors and highly experienced medical staff and nurses, the centre sets the gold standard for delivering top-quality medical services to patients and families across the globe.

So, why not take the first step towards a healthier gastrointestinal tract? With comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and preventive services in the field of digestive diseases, Bumrungrad International Hospital’s Digestive Disease Center can help you enjoy a healthy and happy gut. For more information about Bumrungrad International Hospital’s digestive disease (GI) centre, click here.