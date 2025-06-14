SAO collapse: Final suspect turns himself in for prosecution

The investigation into the catastrophic collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building has taken a dramatic turn, with the final suspect in the case now facing prosecution.

Chinese national Wu Bing Lin, also known by the Thai name Chanchai Rungrotthanacharoen, turned himself in to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Thursday, June 12, marking a significant step in the ongoing probe.

“Five suspects are now set for prosecution in connection with the breach of the Foreign Business Act,” DSI spokesperson Police Major Woranan Srilam confirmed.

The list of suspects includes Manas Sri-anan, Prachuap Sirikhet, and Sophon Meechai – all Thai nationals – along with two Chinese nationals, Chuanling Zhang and Wu. These suspects are linked to the construction of the ill-fated SAO building, which collapsed during an earthquake on March 28, killing 89 people and injuring nine others. Seven workers are still unaccounted for.

The suspects are all associated with China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co, a subsidiary of the China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC), which formed a consortium with Italian-Thai Development Plc (ITD) to construct the SAO building. Despite not being listed on the company’s board, Wu’s involvement has been under scrutiny.

Investigations revealed that the three Thai board members were also directors or shareholders in about 10 other companies connected to Wu, raising suspicions of illegal business practices.

“The information provided by Wu has been instrumental in furthering the investigation,” Pol. Maj. Woranan said. “We are expanding our probe into the companies linked to him.”

The DSI is also investigating potential bid-rigging in the SAO building project, with three major contracts—design, construction, and supervision—currently under review.

The DSI’s investigation has so far uncovered crucial evidence, including cement bags used in the construction project that lacked the necessary Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) labelling. This is a violation of the terms of reference for the project. The Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning is now working closely with the TISI to verify the materials used, reported Bangkok Post.

The investigation is extensive, involving the review of 30 boxes of documents, each containing hundreds of pages of evidence. Around 70 state officials have been implicated, although their identities remain under wraps as the case has now been transferred to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). The DSI plans to submit its findings to the NACC next week.

This high-profile case continues to unfold, with more revelations expected in the coming weeks.