Pilot trainer dies in plane crash, family mourns loss

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A grieving mother received the body of her son, a pilot trainer who tragically died in a small plane crash. Although devastated, she expressed immense pride in her son, who passed away doing what he loved.

Phudit Supawatnakul, a 33 year old flight instructor, perished when his small aircraft crashed into a house within a golf course in Samut Sakhon. This incident occurred during the early hours of yesterday, August 3.

At 11am today, the family of the late Phudit, including his parents and several relatives, gathered at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Police General Hospital, to receive his body. The atmosphere was heavy with sorrow as they brought along a photograph and Phudit’s pilot uniform to dress him one last time.

Phudit’s parents, Khemchart and Chutima Supawatnakul, shared their heartbreak through tears. They admitted they were not yet ready to see their son’s body due to the overwhelming grief. Despite their sorrow, they expressed profound pride in Phudit.

“We are so proud of him; everyone who knew and learned from him loved him.”

Flying was Phudit’s lifelong passion and ultimate dream. He had a particular ambition to open a museum for vintage aeroplanes that were still operational. He had purchased a 70 year old aircraft, to which he was deeply attached.

Phudit also cared for over 10 stray cats he had adopted. His mother recalled cautioning him about flying, but he would often reply, “You can die anywhere, even in a car crash.” Tragically, he died pursuing his passion, albeit far too soon for his loved ones.

Plane crash

Phudit’s journey in aviation began in his childhood. At around eight years old, he started flying model aeroplanes, inspired by his father’s interest in the hobby. This early exposure led him to become a competitive model aeroplane pilot for the Royal Thai Air Force.

He continued to pursue his passion by studying aviation at Rangsit University, where he honed his skills and earned both private and commercial pilot licences. For the past six to seven years, Phudit chose to share his expertise by becoming a flight instructor.

On the day before the accident, the family had a normal dinner together. Phudit mentioned he would be doing a test flight and then taking another aircraft to Bang Phra, Chon Buri. Sadly, the accident happened before he could complete his plans. His former flight instructor called the family to deliver the heartbreaking news.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, especially since the aircraft involved had not been flown for three years due to issues. Typically, Phudit flew every day and had his team of mechanics. The family is left with unanswered questions about why the plane was used despite its prolonged inactivity, reported KhaoSod.

Phudit’s parents lamented that their son died doing what he loved.

“He often said you can die anywhere, whether on land or in water. Ultimately, he left us while following his dream.”

The family plans to hold religious ceremonies for Phudit at Wachirathamsathit Worawihan Temple in Phra Khanong, Bangkok.