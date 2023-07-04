Air collision leads to 2 pilots’ deaths in Columbia

Picture courtesy of Twitter

An air incident occurred in Colombia on July 1, where two training aircraft of the Colombian Air Force collided mid-air, leading to a tragic end. One of the planes crashed to the ground, resulting in two pilots losing their lives. The event, believed to be part of a practice session for an upcoming Aeronautical Fair, was caught on a video that circled through social networking sites, sparking shock and grief among the masses.

The Colombian Air Force bace where this unfortunate incident took place is located in the Meta province, located in central Colombia. The Force confirmed the incident via a tweet from their official account stating, “A mishap has occurred at the Air Force Base in the Meta province, involving two T-27 Tucano trainer aircraft around 5.30pm local time.”

The tweet extended, expressing an emotional condolence, “Pilots never die, they just fly higher.” The clip depicting the sequence of these events showed five aircraft flying in formation, one of which veered towards another, causing a lethal collision. This resulted in the plane catching fire vigorously and spiralling down from the sky, before eventually crashing against the ground, reported Daily Mirror.

Local sources suggest that the pilots were in the midst of training for the AeroNautical Fair, which was scheduled to take place from July 12 to July 16. Whether the training will advance as per plan remains uncertain. The video showcasing this heartbreaking incident showed the moment when two Air Force planes crashed mid-air before one spiralled downwards meeting the ground. The crash left two pilots dead, acting as a jolt to the nation as the military was speculated to be preparing for an aeronautical fair.