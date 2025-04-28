Good deed gone wrong: Thai woman flicks foreign man’s pet cockroach

Good deed gone wrong: Thai woman flicks foreign man’s pet cockroach
Photo via Facebook/ อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว

A Thai woman attempted to perform a good deed by removing a cockroach from the head of a foreign man, only for him to become angry as the insect was his pet.

A video of the angry foreigner, in Kamphaeng Phet in upper central Thailand, circulated on Thai social media platforms over the past week. One of the news Facebook pages, Esor News, shared it along with a caption explaining the incident…

“Thai people are considerate… This Thai woman spotted a cockroach on the head of a foreign man and removed it. Unexpectedly, the foreigner was furious because the cockroach was the pet he took out for a walk…”

In the video, the foreign man was seen moving the cockroach from his hand onto his head. He wore a black balaclava to help the insect grip him more securely while walking.

The woman then flicked the cockroach away from his head, causing the man to react angrily. He jumped and shouted at the woman, who already walked away. The foreigner then searched for his pet cockroach until he found it and returned it to his head.

Coachroach pet remove anger foreign man
Photo via Facebook/ อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว

The incident sparked a wave of hilarious comments from Thai netizens.

“The cockroach that got flicked already disappeared. What he just picked up was a different one.”

“You should have put a collar on it.”

“The woman has no manners. She should have let him know about the cockroach instead of removing it.”

“Come to my home, several species are available.”

“Oh, girl… Being a good person is very hard nowadays.”

“Isn’t he afraid he could trample it to death while jumping in anger?”

“Deport this kind of foreigner out of my country, please.”

Angry foreigner after his strange pet removed
Photo via Facebook/ อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว

In a related note, a Burmese woman in Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province might not find the idea of raising a cockroach appealing after she suffered a serious allergic reaction to a cockroach bite. The incident occurred in 2022 when the woman experienced pain throughout her body, accompanied by a headache, skin rash, and dizziness.

Foerign man pet cockroach
Photo via Facebook/ อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว

A Thai doctor urged the public to be cautious of cockroach bites but noted that such bites are rare, as cockroaches usually only bite humans when they detect food scraps on the skin or under the nails.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

